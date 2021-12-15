If You Have This Ice Cream in Your Freezer, Throw It Out Now

Shutterstock

No matter what type of day you're having, there's practically nothing that can't be solved by a trusty pint of ice cream waiting for you in the freezer. The frozen treat can be a decadent way to treat yourself when you need it most. But before you grab your spoon and dig in, know that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that you throw out one particular type of ice cream due to safety concerns. Read on to see what could potentially be dangerous about this frozen dessert.

On Dec. 11, the FDA announced that the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association (MDVA) had recalled pints of Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice Cream.

The affected products have a "sell by" date of Sept. 15, 2022, stamped on the bottom of the container. They are also marked with the UPC 0 74336 65079 6.

The recall was issued after discovering that the affected ice cream may contain undeclared soy and wheat, which are common allergens. According to the announcement, the MDVA became aware of the issue when consumers reported that some containers of Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice Cream contained cookie dough ice cream.

Recent legislation has changed the way food must be labeled for safety reasons. The Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education, and Research (FASTER) Act, requiring "Big 8" allergens such as wheat and soy to be disclosed as allergens on all packaged food regulated by the FDA, was signed into law on Apr. 23, 2021 and will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

According to the MDVA, 8,040 pints of the Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice Cream were produced on Sept. 15 of this year before they were distributed to retailers on Sept. 24. The agency reports that all recalled pints were sold at Harris Teeter grocery stores in North and South Carolina.

Customers who purchased the recalled ice cream should throw it out or return it for a refund.

The MDVA urges any customers who may have purchased the ice cream not to eat it. Instead, they should throw it away immediately or return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

Anyone with questions about the recalled product can also contact the company at 1-800-552-1976. Call lines are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST.