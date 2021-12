Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) did not participate in Thursday's practice for Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers. Jackson has sat out both practices to start the week and Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said the quarterback's status for Week 15 "could go down to the wire." Tyler Huntley will start versus the Packers if Jackson is unavailable. Mark Andrews is leading the Ravens with 21 targets (28.8% share) in the two games this season that Huntley was the primary quarterback for Baltimore.

