For many years, any markets job was more-or-less a ‘boys club.’ Jenny Andrews, co-host of tastytrade’s The LIZ & JNY Show, recalled her early years on the floor of the Chicago Board of Options exchange: “I felt like I was back in high school – just the screaming boys and the jokes, it was a lot of fun. Everyone was best friends but everyone was they were enemies too because no one wanted you to get on a trade because you were taking money from someone else.”

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO