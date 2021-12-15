ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

O.J. Simpson no longer on parole from 2008 armed robbery conviction

NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article8-Hour Bath Remodels Are Sweeping The...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfxrtv.com

Virginia mom upset: Son still serving time for armed robbery while Gov. Northam pardons a convicted killer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The uproar over Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent decision to pardon a Colonial Heights woman convicted of murder continues. A Virginia mother told WFXR’s sister station, WRIC, that the pardon system makes no sense and she wants officials to be held accountable. Her frustration comes after her son, who is behind bars for a lesser crime, was denied a conditional pardon.
VIRGINIA STATE
Rolling Stone

O.J. Simpson’s Parole Ends Early: He’s ‘a Completely Free Man’

O.J. Simpson is “a completely free man,” according to his lawyer in Las Vegas. The former football star and actor who was acquitted for murder in California and convicted in Las Vegas for armed robbery was granted early parole. The Division of Parole and Probation submitted an early discharge request to the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners per statute requirements, a spokesperson for Nevada State Police confirmed to Rolling Stone. At a hearing on Nov. 30, Simpson was granted early discharge, which was ratified on Dec. 6. “Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now,” Simpson’s attorney Malcolm Lavergne told the Associated...
POLITICS
AFP

OJ Simpson a free man after parole ends: police

OJ Simpson, the professional football player-turned-movie-star whose double murder trial gripped and divided the United States, is a free man after finishing his parole, police said Tuesday. Simpson, who is now 74, was released from jail in Nevada in 2017, where he had served nine years for armed robbery in a case revolving around sports memorabilia. He had been due to finish parole in February. "The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners conducted an early discharge hearing for Mr. Simpson," Nevada Police spokesman Kim Yoko Smith said. "A decision to grant early discharge from parole was ratified on December 6, 2021. The Board awarded credits in an amount equal to the time remaining on the sentence to reduce the sentence to time served."
NFL
Action News Jax

Nevada Parole Board grants OJ Simpson early parole discharge

LAS VEGAS — O.J. Simpson has been granted early discharge by the Nevada Parole Board, KVVU reported. Simpson has been on parole since Oct. 1, 2017 and was originally sentenced to stay on parole until Feb. 9, 2022. Simpson’s parole followed his release from prison for armed robbery, kidnapping, and assault with a weapon.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Parole#Kohlersafeshowers Com
The Independent

White man charged after mother calls police on Black parking attendant: ‘Thought I was going to have a typical Karen moment’

A Tennessee man has been charged with assault after a video of him and his mother having an altercation with a worker in a car park went viral on social media. The incident took place on 27 November at the River House apartment complex, where Johnny Martinez, an employee with a booting company who was checking cars for permits, was allegedly attacked by Edward Brennan, reported The Daily Beast.Mr Brennan allegedly took a swing at Mr Martinez because he refused to show his identification documents, according to an arrest warrant filed by the Nashville metro police on 2 December.“A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHEC TV-10

Gates Police: 2, including man on parole from homicide conviction arrested in Tuesday bank robbery

GATES, N.Y. (WHEC)— Gates Police say two men, including a man convicted of murder out on parole, are facing multiple charges tied to a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon. Officers say 23-year-old Rasaan Taylor and 29-year-old Shaunessy Cobb walked into the Key Bank on Spencerport Road shortly before 2 p.m. and gave notes to a teller demanding money. The two left with an "undisclosed" amount of money.
GATES, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The US Sun

‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Man Murdered Where Young Dolph’s Murder Suspects’ Car Was Found

The death of Young Dolph has allegedly resulted in an uptick in violence in Memphis as a man was fatally shot in the same area where the car believed to be connected to the rapper’s murder was found. According to WREG News Channel 3, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon (Nov. 21) in Tennessee’s Orange Mound neighborhood, a mere couple of feet from where the white Mercedes-Benz suspected to be used as the getaway car in Dolph’s murder was abandoned. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots before an unidentified woman began running toward the direction where the shots came from. The suspects behind...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Couple accused of stealing millions in Covid money left callous farewell note to own kids

Richard Ayvazyan and his wife, Marietta Terabelian went on the run after being found guilty of scheming to fraudulently claim more than $20 million in Covid relief funds.The couple were awaiting sentencing and faced lengthy prison time, when they cut off their electronic tracking bracelets and fled home, abandoning their children, officials said.They left a typed note for their three teenagers, aged 13, 15 and 16, which said “We will be together again one day. This is not a goodbye but a brief break from each other."The couple have now been missing for three months, and despite a massive...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ethan Crumbley: Prosecutors cite ‘troubling and disturbing’ piece of evidence they can’t yet release to public

Oakland County’s prosecutor has described a piece of evidence against the 15-year-old accused of killing four classmates as “disturbing” and “troubling”, and said that she cannot make it public. Karen McDonald, the prosecutor, was reported as saying there was “an additional piece of evidence that hasn’t been released yet”, after detailing a “mountain of digital evidence” against the accused on Wednesday. “But I can assure you it was troubling. It was disturbing and unfortunately he was allowed to go back to class,” Ms McDonald said, as reported by ClickOnDetroit.The prosecutor for Oakland County announced charges of terrorism, four counts of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Thousands of People Donate Over $1 Million for Man Who Was Exonerated After 43 Years in Prison

62-year-old Missouri man Kevin Strickland was exonerated this week after spending over 43 years in prison, and just days after his release he’s set to become a millionaire. As the New York Times reported earlier this week, Strickland was convicted in 1979 for the murders of 22-year-old Sherrie Black, 21-year-old Larry Ingram, and 20-year-old John Walker. He has long maintained he had no involvment in the the murders, and Judge James Welsh noted on Tuesday that he was convicted despite the lack of physical evidence. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years, but Welsh said that it is believed that another man committed the murders and highlighted that the only eyewitness wanted to recant her testimony in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy