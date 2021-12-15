ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Nations League: Who can Scotland be paired with in draw?

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenue: Nyon, Switzerland Date: 16 December Time: 17:00 GMT. While Steve Clarke's attentions are very much focused on March's World Cup qualifying play-offs, Scotland will learn their next Nations League opponents on Thursday. A good campaign would help towards qualification for Euro 2024 in Germany and familiar opponents could...

www.bbc.co.uk

Telegraph

The fascinating history of Scotland's most debauched island

“It was more a full-blooded football match than a wedding to be honest. The last guests staggered home after a fortnight,” cracks Chainsaw Dave as he welcomes me ashore. Pointing back across the aquarium-clear waters of Loch Scresort to the ferry he says, “that’s rum heading the other way from one of Scotland’ newest distilleries”. It’s an apposite arrival on a wild and wildly beautiful island notorious for nefarious parties. And home to easily the most outlandish castle in Scotland.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Covid in Scotland: Hospitality 'takes £1bn hit' on cancelled Christmas parties

Scottish hospitality businesses have suffered a "£1bn hit" because people have been urged to cancel Christmas parties, an industry body has claimed. Public Health Scotland released the party advice last week due to concerns over the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The first minister has backed the stance as well...
WORLD
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
The Independent

Sturgeon warns of ‘significant risks’ of Omicron after tenfold rise in cases

Nicola Sturgeon warned Scots she cannot rule out imposing further coronavirus restrictions in the wake of a tenfold rise in cases of the new Omicron variant in the space of a week.The First Minister told MSPs at Holyrood that 99 Omicron cases had now been detected in Scotland – with this up from just nine seven days ago.As a result of the “very significant risks posed by Omicron”, she said it was “important to keep the need for any additional protections under daily review”.To tackle the spread of the latest Covid variant, which “may be significantly more transmissible than anything...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

European rugby chiefs facing fixture headache following raft of postponements

European competition is in turmoil as organisers scramble to find a window in the already crowded schedule to stage the seven matches that have been postponed this weekend.And with the new French travel restrictions that have caused chaos across the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup likely to continue into January, meaningful completion of the group phase is no longer a certainty.All seven round two games involving French and British clubs on Saturday and Sunday have been called off due to the measures imposed on travellers from the UK that make cross-border competition impossible.Five Champions Cup games have fallen, on top...
RUGBY
The Independent

New Covid-19 travel restirctions in France threaten havoc with Champions Cup

New travel restrictions brought in by the French government are threatening to play havoc with the weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup fixtures.It comes as Leinster’s trip to Montpellier on Friday night was the first match to fall to Covid-19 after the Irish province produced a number of new cases. The cancellation results in a 28-0 victory being awarded to Montpellier.Leinster have released a statement expressing their “disappointment” with the decision to award all five match points to the Top 14 side having been given the green light to travel by Public Health Ireland.Tournament organisers EPCR have confirmed that they are in...
TRAVEL
primenewsghana.com

All you need to know ahead of 2022/23 UEFA Nations League draw

The UEFA Nations League draw will be conducted today, Thursday, December 16 at 5 pm in Nyon. The third edition of the UEFA Nations League will kick off in June 2022 with the Finals scheduled for the same month a year later. How does it all work?. Leagues A, B...
UEFA
punditarena.com

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny explains importance of Nations League after draw is made

Stephen Kenny is remaining bullish about Ireland’s Nations League hopes. Ireland boss Stephen Kenny remains confident that the Boys in Green can top their UEFA Nations League group, despite being handed a difficult draw. Kenny’s side will take on Scotland and Ukraine, while Armenia complete the group as Ireland...
SPORTS
goal.com

England draw Italy & Germany in UEFA Nations League 2022-23 group stage

The Three Lions have learned their fate for the third edition of the tournament, which will begin next summer. England have been drawn against Italy and Germany in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 group stage. Hungary complete the line up in League A, Group 3, with the Three Lions set...
SOCCER
The Independent

How do Covid restrictions compare across the UK?

Wales is set to see a return to tougher Covid restrictions after Christmas following a surge in cases of the Omicron variant in the UK.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the country’s newly announced measures compare with the other UK nations:– What rules are being introduced in Wales?First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced a mixture of advice for the Christmas period alongside new regulations to follow as part of a “two-phase plan”.Nightclubs will be closed from December 27 under the new rules, although the Welsh Government has announced a £60 million fund to support any businesses affected by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Schools in England face Christmas holidays uncertain over re-opening, as Scotland says it is not considering closures, but Wales tells heads to plan for 'very high risk' scenario and prepare to take lessons online

Schools in England are being left to decide for themselves how to plan for next term in the face of ever-rising cases of Omicron, as unions called again on the government to tell head teachers 'promptly and clearly' about what new measures to expect next year. As students and teachers...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Nations League draw live stream: How to watch ceremony online today

The draw for 2022/23 Nations League will take place later today.The tournament will be the third edition of the Uefa Nations League, after the first two were won by Portugal and France. The 55 nations will be split into Leagues A, B, C and D, which themselves will be split into small groups.The draw takes place at Uefa’s headquarters in Nyon.Follow the Nations League draw LIVE!Here is everything you need to know.When is the Nations League draw?The Nations League draw takes place today, Thursday 16 December, at 5pm GMT.How to watchThe Nations League draw will be broadcast on Uefa’s...
UEFA
BBC

Covid in Scotland: Omicron spreads to all health boards

The Omicron variant is now likely to have spread to all health boards in Scotland, figures show. A Public Health Scotland (PHS) report says all health boards apart from Orkney had detected at least a possible case by 12 December. However, NHS Orkney has now confirmed its first possible cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH

