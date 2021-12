Police investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found in a park have arrested a 19-year-old man.Amber Gibson left her home in the Hillhouse area of Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, at about 9.15pm on Friday and was reported missing later that night when she did not return.Her body was discovered in Cadzow Glen park at about 10.10am on Sunday.The teenager’s death was initially treated as unexplained but police launched a murder inquiry on Tuesday following a post-mortem examination.Police are trying to piece together the last movements of the teenager, who was seen in the town’s Cadzow Street at...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 16 DAYS AGO