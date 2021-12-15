ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fuller victim's sister: 'There's no more joy'

Cover picture for the articleThe relatives of two woman sexually abused by a double killer in a hospital morgue have spoken of...

David Fuller: Killer who abused mortuary bodies will die in jail

A double murderer who sexually abused more than 100 female corpses will never be released from prison. David Fuller, 67, killed Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells in 1987. He also abused corpses, including children, in two Kent morgues over 12 years while working...
6-year-old boy cried “no-one loves me” before being tortured to death by dad’s girlfriend

Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Girl, 12, Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Kids at Christmas Light Show

Four schoolboys have been arrested after a 12-year-old girl was assaulted at a Christmas light show in England and died from her injuries. The fatal street attack was witnessed by crowds of children. Ava White, 12, was out with her friends on Thursday night during the annual switch-on of the...
Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
Missing Dog Loses His Mind With Joy When He Reunites With Family After 2 Long Yrs.

A family in Wisconsin felt like they won the lottery when they were reunited with their very own Payday!. Payday the dog went missing two years ago. His parents, Dwight and Melissa, were devastated by the loss of their family pet, especially when they saw how crushed their now-12-year-old daughter was. But fate intervened when Dwight forgot to shut off the TV when he went to sleep one night.
Sister, Sister’s Marques Houston and Wife Miya Dickey Welcome Their 1st Baby

This Sister, Sister star is now a father! Marques Houston and his wife, Miya Dickey, welcomed daughter Zara on Thursday, December 2, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. “Miya chose the name Zara because she just felt like it was exotic. [There was] no special reason,” Houston, 40, gushed to Us on Wednesday, December 8. “She just wanted our girl to have a memorable name that wasn’t the average name. It still feels surreal, like, it hasn’t set in yet that we are actually not just babysitting one of our friends’ kids. But not getting any sleep definitely reminds us that we are now parents.”
Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
Nene Leakes Introduces Designer Boyfriend, Three Months After Husband's Death

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is seen hanging on to her man's arm as she celebrates her 54th birthday with family and friends, three months after husband's death. AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently has a new man. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star introduced him as she posted a bunch of pictures and clips from her 54th birthday party. She flashed big smiles as she's hanging on to her beau's arm.
