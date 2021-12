Pictured here are Tony and Ali Davis with students at Abi’s Place in Boynton Beach, a school for kids with special needs such as autism and other complex disabilities. Over the last eight years, Tony, Ali and I, along with a group of local volunteers, have been blessed to be able to spend time with the families and children on the water who have been a part of Mission Fishin’ – which began years ago.

