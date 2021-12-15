Oklahoma lawmaker proposes bill to alter how slavery is taught in schools

Oklahoma Capitol House Bill 2988 would attempt to combat a curriculum that presents slavery without necessary context. (FOX23)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma lawmaker proposed a bill to alter the way that slavery is taught in schools around the state.

House Bill 2988 would attempt to combat a curriculum that presents slavery without necessary context.

The bill itself is only four pages long and was written by Rep. Jim Olsen. It takes aim at the 1619 Project, which is an initiative from The New York times that teaches that slavery played a major role in how our country was formed.

“I wanted to write this bill in order to assure that our young people are taught our history, properly and in proper context,” Olsen said.

The representative took issue with the curriculum about slavery that could be taught in Oklahoma schools. His bill says that students cannot and should not be taught that one single race was the oppressors, and one single race was the victims.

“When the reality is that all races have been slave owners and all races have been victims of slaves, of slavery,” Olsen said.

The bill says that both K-12 and colleges or universities would have their funding cut if certain concepts were taught. One of these concepts included that America had slavery more extensively and that the primary or overarching purpose for the founding of America was to perpetuate slavery.

Olsen’s colleagues were not thrilled about the proposal.

“The fact that Jim Olsen chooses to fight to romanticize slave owners is a little strange but not all that surprising,” said Rep. Monroe Nichols, District 72.

Nichols also said that Olsen is aligning himself with the wrong people.

“He’s now added his name to the list of folks … Holocaust deniers, 9/11 deniers, Sandy Hook deniers, and then we have Jim Olsen with his denial of American Slavery,” Nichols said.

Olsen stressed that his bill is not about denial. Rather, he says that it is about accuracy.

The bill would have to get passed by a committee, then the state legislature, then signed by the governor in order to become law.

©2021 Cox Media Group