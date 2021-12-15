ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Rachel Brosnahan to star in Audible podcast series 'The Miranda Obsession'

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SKazq_0dNb4tsq00

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Rachel Brosnahan is set to star in and executive produce a new podcast drama series coming to Audible titled The Miranda Obsession.

The series, inspired by the true story of Hollywood enigma Miranda Grosvenor, is being penned by Jen Silverman (Tales of the City).

Brosnahan will portray Grosvenor, who was able to get powerful men in Hollywood to fall in love with her over the phone in the early 1980s.

Co-stars include Milo Ventimiglia as Richard Perry, Josh Groban as Billy Joel, John Benjamin Hickey as Buck Henry, Harry Lloyd as Brian McNally and Morgan Spector as Paul Schraeder.

The Miranda Obsession is in production and will arrive in April 28, 2022. The podcast represents the first project for Audible from the collaboration between Vice Studios and Wingate Media.

"I was completely captivated by the story of Miranda and her intimate relationships with some of Hollywood's most powerful male players. Not only did she hold her own, but she curated a fantasy on the other end of the telephone and drew men into her design with words alone," Brosnahan said in a statement.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Audible, Vice Studios and Wingate Media to bring Miranda's compelling story to listeners all over the world," Brosnahan said.

Brosnahan is best known for portraying the title character in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which is returning for a fourth season on Feb. 18.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Sandra Bullock Slays In A Sheer Sparkly Jumpsuit At ‘The Unforgivable’ Premiere — Photos

Sandra Bullock looked glam in a sparkly jumpsuit at the New York premiere of her drama film, ‘The Unforgivable.’. Sandra Bullock put her best fashion foot forward at the premiere of her film The Unforgivable in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The Oscar winner, 57, stunned in a sheer sparkly jumpsuit as she arrived on the red carpet, finishing the look with a black blazer and clutch purse.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Kristen Bell Is the Woman in the House: Netflix Satire Sets Premiere — WATCH

Kristen Bell‘s new Netflix comedy possesses TV’s longest title in recent memory. (Maybe ever?) Premiering Friday, Jan. 28, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (or TWITHATSFTGITW, for short) is an eight-episode, limited-run series described as a “darkly comedic, wine-soaked, satirical slant on the psychological thriller that will have you guessing who, what, where, why and how in the hell?! until the very end.” The first trailer introduces us to Anna, a heartbroken woman for whom “every day is the same,” according to the official logline. “She sits with her wine, staring out the...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

John Lithgow Will Carry Kevin Hart On Diff'rent Strokes Live

On Tuesday night, the Emmy Award-winning Live in Front of a Studio Audience returns with two new reenactments of beloved, classic television series, this time taking on The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes. Both reenactments premiere tonight, December 7th beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and when it comes to bringing the laughs, it certainly sounds like the performances will deliver. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the cast of this iteration of Live in Front of a Studio Audience revealed that, during the Diff'rent Strokes reenactment, John Lithgow, who will play Mr. Drummond, will physically carry Kevin Hart, who is playing Arnold, the role played by Gary Coleman in the original series.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Benjamin Hickey
Person
Rachel Brosnahan
Person
Buck Henry
Person
Harry Lloyd
Person
Milo Ventimiglia
Person
Josh Groban
Person
Richard Perry
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Morgan Spector
arcamax.com

'West Side Story' stars Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose on how they 'reinterpreted' the timeless story for Steven Spielberg film

The women of “West Side Story” feel pretty great about their reimagined version of the timeless musical. Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose love the way their new movie, directed by Steven Spielberg, updates the story about a white boy and Puerto Rican girl whose romance exacerbates a bitter feud between rival gangs in 1950s New York.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Actor, Rapper Da’Vinchi Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Actor and rapper Da’Vinchi has signed with APA for representation in all areas. Da’Vinchi is one of the stars of BMF (formerly known as Black Mafia Family), the hit crime drama that is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for Starz. The actor plays one of the infamous Flenory brothers in the show, which debuted in September and almost immediately secured a second season renewal. This past fall served up another milestone for Da’Vinchi as he also made his Broadway debut in October. He was part of the ensemble in the Keenan Scott II play Thoughts of a Colored Man, playing...
CELEBRITIES
985theriver.com

Mick Jagger to be featured on brother Chris’ podcast series

Singer/songwriter Chris Jagger, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger‘s younger brother, has been hosting a podcast series for the Austin, Texas-based Hot Pie Media podcast network, and he’s revealed that his famous sibling will be joining him on multiple upcoming episodes of the show. The Jagger brothers are still...
MUSIC
Deadline

Merrin Dungey To Star In Therapist Drama ‘In Between’ In The Works At NBC From Mayim Bialik & Liz Vassey

EXCLUSIVE: NBC is developing a mystery drama about a therapist who is forced to move to a small town, starring Merrin Dungey. In Between comes from Liz Vassey, the All My Children actress turned writer/producer, and Call Me Kat and The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik. Dungey, who stars in Starz’ Shining Vale alongside Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear and Mira Sorvino, plays a highly successful New York City therapist, who is forced to relocate to Between, GA, with a population of 297, after learning her estranged brother was involved in a mysterious accident. While struggling to make a place for herself...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#Audible#Wingate Media
Deadline

Chaley Rose, Pete Ploznek And Heather Morris To Star In Indie Thriller ‘The Bodyguard’

EXCLUSIVE: Chaley Rose, Pete Ploznek and Heather Morris have been set to star in The Bodyguard, an indie thriller from The Ninth House, the production banner whose credits include Lifetime’s List of a Lifetime, the breast cancer drama that was just nominated for a Critics Choice Award. Jake Helgren, who runs Ninth House with Autumn Federici, wrote and will direct Bodyguard. The plot centers on pop star Eden Chase (Rose), who is almost kidnapped by a crazed fan. She enlists the help of handsome, brooding bodyguard Jackson Reed (Ploznek) to move into her home and become her full-time security. When Jackson...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Carol Mendelsohn, Universal TV Land Dramas at NBC, CBS

Former CSI showrunner Carol Mendelsohn has set a pair of drama projects at broadcast networks. Mendelsohn, whose eponymous production company is based at Universal Television, will executive produce a legal thriller called Honor at NBC and a crime drama titled Body Farm at CBS. Universal TV is producing both, and Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz, her partner at Carol Mendelsohn Productions, will be executive producers. Honor, which has a script commitment from NBC, is based on a Swedish series (Heder) and follows four brilliant, brash legal minds who push the limits in fighting for underdogs, the disenfranchised and the powerless. The thriller will delve...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘How We Roll’: Tahj Mowry, Rondi Reed Among 5 Cast In Pete Holmes’ CBS Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Tahj Mowry (Baby Daddy), Rondi Reed (Mike & Molly), Judy Kain (Mad Men), Amanda Perez (On the Verge) and Matt McCarthy (The Other Guys) have been tapped for key recurring roles in How We Roll, CBS’ multi-camera bowling comedy from Crashing‘s Pete Holmes. Based on the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, the series stars Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. It’s set to premiere Thursday, March 31. As a...
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

'With Love' star Vincent Rodriguez III: 'Love is for everybody'

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Vincent Rodriguez III said his new show, With Love, premiering Friday on Prime Video, connects diverse characters through romance. Rodriguez, 39, plays Henry Cruz, a bisexual Filipino man who meets his boyfriend's Latino family. "Love is for everyone, no matter what ethnic background you...
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

See pregnant Jennifer Lawrence stun in glittering gold gown at premiere

Jennifer Lawrence brought old-school Hollywood glam to the world premiere of the film “Don’t Look Up” Sunday night. The 31-year-old mom-to-be hit the red carpet with an elegant updo, sparkling earrings and a baby bump that glittered in gold. That last detail came courtesy of a gorgeous, floor-length gown covered...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Rhonda Stubbins White, Actress on Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless,’ Dead At 60

Actress Rhonda Stubbins White is dead at age 60 The Hollywood Reporter reported. The veteran actress most recently led as the cult leader Agnes on Ruthless, a Tyler Perry-created drama series on BET+.  Stubbins died in her Los Angeles home of cancer on Monday (Dec. 6). White studied acting in the early 1980s at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and made her television debut in 1992 on an episode of NBC’s Here and Now. She continued to earn a CableACE nomination for the HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue in 1993. In 1994, the Brooklyn native played opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm Out...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
232K+
Followers
46K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy