WWE

Former Wrestling Star Jimmy Rave Passes Away At 39 After Amputations

By Doug Murray
 3 days ago
Former wrestling star Jimmy Rave died at the age of 39 after having an arm and two legs amputated due to an MRSA infection. News of Rave’s passing was first revealed by his agent on Monday. Rave, whose name is James Michael Guffey, struggled with drug addiction for...

Comments / 211

Barbara Groce Prichard
1d ago

What a shame.. just say NO to drugs..it's an old saying that should be taught consistently...until people realize..there is nothing wrong with being normal..without the drugs.. Blessings to his family..

BLOX
1d ago

This is terrible and the articles we should share with our children. Explaining the dangers of addiction from fame to drugs. R.I.P. bro

Shinky Shink
23h ago

please everyone listen for those who speak negative do to the fact drugs were involved please never put anyone downyou just never know what people are going through.please

