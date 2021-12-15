GOOD NEWS: Bridge Results Nov. 22-Dec. 5, 2021
The following are the results of the duplicate bridge games held in Odessa:
- Nov. 22: Club Rating Point, first place A, Bob Schuler and Scott Vaughan, second place A, Charles Grimes and David Hudson, first place B, Delores Schuler and Lonnie Yee.
- Nov. 29: Club Rating Point, first place A, Shirley Davenport and Gloria Jackson, second place A tied, Paula Bayley and Sarah Wright, second place A tied, Mike Robinson and Travis Woodward, first place B, Shirley Davenport and Gloria Jackson, second place B tied, Paula Bayley and Sarah Wright, second place B tied, Mike Robinson and Travis Woodward, first place C tied, Paula Bayley and Sarah Wright, first place C tied, Mike Robinson and Travis Woodward.
The following are the results of the duplicate bridge games held in Midland:
- Nov. 23: Club Rating Point, morning session, first place A, Debbie Conley and K.C. Evans, second place A, Mary Truex and Lonnie Yee, third place A, Paula Baggett and Jimmie Jenson, first place B, Mary Truex and Lonnie Yee, second place B, Paula Baggett and Jimmie Jenson, first place C, Mary Truex and Lonnie Yee. Club Rating Point, afternoon session, first place A, Paula Bayley and Mark Beckstrom, second place A, Belle Harris and Greg Keys, first place B, Paula Bayley and Mark Beckstrom, second place B, Georgia Temple and Mary Truex, first place C, Paula Bayley and Mark Beckstrom, second place C, Georgia Temple and Mary Truex.
- Nov. 30: Club Rating Point, morning session, first place A, Betty Dickerson and K.C. Evans, second place A, Paula Baggett and Jimmie Jenson, third place A, Mary Truex and Lonnie Yee, first place B, Paula Baggett and Jimmie Jenson, second place B, Mary Truex and Lonnie Yee, third place B, Kay Arrell and Patti Heard. Club Rating Point, afternoon session, first place A, Belle Harris and Greg Keys, second place A, Joan Rice and Mike Robinson, third place A tied, Mark Beckstrom and Mary Truex, third place A tied, Lawrence Vaughan and Scott Vaughan, first place B, Mark Beckstrom and Mary Truex, second place B, Robin Hughes and Ruth Martin, first place C, Mark Beckstrom and Mary Truex.
- Dec. 2: Club Rating Point, first place A tied, Bill Brooks and Georgia Temple, first place A tied, Ann Servatius and Kay Sewell, second place A, Jimmie Jenson and Mike Robinson, third place A, Belle Harris and John Marlow, fourth place A tied, Paula Baggett and Greg Keys, fourth place A tied, Em Carnett and Lonnie Yee, fifth place A, Linda Buzan and Juanice Welsh, first place B, Em Carnett and Lonnie Yee, second place B, Dale Linton and Nancy Ward.
- Dec. 3: Club ACBL Membership, first place A, Deborah Brookins and Marilyn Matthews, second place A, Marlene Blumentritt and Flo Curry, third place A, Paula Baggett and Ann Smith, fourth place A, Debbie Conley and K.C. Evans, fifth place A, Charles Grimes and Sandra Rhodes, first place B, Paula Baggett and Ann Smith, second place B, Shirley Davenport and Juanice Welsh, third place B, Bill Brooks and Dale Linton, fourth place B, Gloria Jackson and Kay Sewell, first place C, Shirley Davenport and Juanice Welsh, second place C, Gloria Jackson and Kay Sewell.
- Dec. 5: Upgraded Club Championship, first place A, Marlene Blumentritt and Flo Curry, second place A, Charles Grimes and Ann Servatius, third place A, Debbie Conley and K.C. Evans, first place B, Mary Truex and Lonnie Yee, second place B, Dale Linton and Nancy Ward.
Comments / 0