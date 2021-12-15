GOOD NEWS: Bridge Results Nov. 22-Dec. 5, 2021

The following are the results of the duplicate bridge games held in Odessa:

Nov. 22: Club Rating Point, first place A, Bob Schuler and Scott Vaughan, second place A, Charles Grimes and David Hudson, first place B, Delores Schuler and Lonnie Yee.

Club Rating Point, first place A, Bob Schuler and Scott Vaughan, second place A, Charles Grimes and David Hudson, first place B, Delores Schuler and Lonnie Yee. Nov. 29: Club Rating Point, first place A, Shirley Davenport and Gloria Jackson, second place A tied, Paula Bayley and Sarah Wright, second place A tied, Mike Robinson and Travis Woodward, first place B, Shirley Davenport and Gloria Jackson, second place B tied, Paula Bayley and Sarah Wright, second place B tied, Mike Robinson and Travis Woodward, first place C tied, Paula Bayley and Sarah Wright, first place C tied, Mike Robinson and Travis Woodward.

The following are the results of the duplicate bridge games held in Midland: