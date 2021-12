INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s Chamber of Commerce president on Wednesday said proposed regulations on employer vaccine requirements could prove costly. State House members will take testimony Thursday morning on a proposal to prohibit employers from requiring employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine unless they provide for religious and medical exemptions. Employers also would have to cover the costs of any required COVID-19 tests for employees who refuse the vaccine and could not require tests more than once a week. The hearing comes nearly three weeks before lawmakers are scheduled to return to the Statehouse for the short session.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO