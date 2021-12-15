ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Target’s holding a TOYnado drive

By Jana Garrett
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A Target in Evansville is hosting a toy drive.

The East Side Target is holding a Christmas drive for families from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Britainy Beshear announces Western Kentucky Toy Drive for families affected by tornadoes

The drive will be accepting new or slightly used toys. Jackets, shoes, water, and gift wrapping materials will also be accepted. All toys will be wrapped and labeled according to age and donated to the Henderson County United Way. There is also a Facebook event being held here .

