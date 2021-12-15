Target’s holding a TOYnado drive

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A Target in Evansville is hosting a toy drive.

The East Side Target is holding a Christmas drive for families from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

The drive will be accepting new or slightly used toys. Jackets, shoes, water, and gift wrapping materials will also be accepted. All toys will be wrapped and labeled according to age and donated to the Henderson County United Way. There is also a Facebook event being held here .

