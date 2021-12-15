ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Toms River School Threat Unfounded

By Chris Lundy
 3 days ago
Photo by Bob Vosseller

TOMS RIVER – A threat on social media was reported to school officials but it was learned that it was in a different town.

The district became aware of the social media post at around 9:45 a.m. on December 14, High School South Principal Michael Citta said in a note to parents. Within ten minutes, the police School Resource Officer confirmed that it was actually for New Brunswick High School.

“There is NO threat to Toms River High School South! I would like to thank our students and parents for the quick communication to always make sure our students are safe,” Citta said.

In New Brunswick, a threat was made by one student against another on December 13, according to TapInto. On December 14, another threat was made anonymously to “shoot the school.”

