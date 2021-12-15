ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Man who told Youngstown cops he had to go to the bathroom arrested on gun charge

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said told police Tuesday he was driving fast because he had to go to the bathroom was booked into the Mahoning County jail on gun and drug charges.

Tyrus Patterson, 30, of North Osborne Avenue, is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs.

Reports said Patterson was the driver of a car police spotted about 8:30 p.m. that was driving very fast on West Delason Avenue. When police tried to pull the car over it failed to stop until it pulled into a parking at Hillman Street and St. Louis Avenue.

Patterson got out of the car with his hands up and told police he was driving fast because he had to go to the bathroom, reports said. Reports said officers spotted a bag of marijuana sticking out of the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt and when they asked him if he had a weapon, he said, “not on me.”

Police searched the car and found two pills and a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun, reports said.

