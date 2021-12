Bright Futures Clinton, Banks Motors and Project Christmas Cheer have been working hard to make Christmas a little brighter for kids and families in this area. David Lee visited with Amanda Johnson and she told him there are still about 150 Angels to be adopted off of the Angel Trees. Those trees are located at Integrity Floors, Ben Franklin Coffee House, Cato’s, Bread of Life, Crave, Blue Bird Mercantile, Nutrition Trail, US Bank and Simple Pleasures. After you buy the gifts, you can take them to the old Adkins building at 219 South Main or Premiere Tanning at 126 N. Washington and those gifts are due by this Friday! Many of these kids are just looking for the general necessities so please help if you can and please share this post.

ADVOCACY ・ 10 DAYS AGO