COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State football program took a swing on perhaps the most intriguing prospect the class of 2023 has to offer. On Wednesday, offensive line coach Greg Studrawa offered four-star offensive tackle Olaus Alinen (6-foot-7, 315 pounds) from The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut. Alinen is rated as the No. 125 overall player and No. 12 OT in the 2023 class. The top-rated player in Connecticut, Alinen, was offered after talking with the OSU coaching staff throughout November.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO