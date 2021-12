Berklee College of Music has named Kaitlin Passafaro as its new vice president of Community and Government Relations, beginning January 3. Passafaro brings an extensive background in municipal, state, and federal government administration and leadership to the position. She was previously director of the Mayor’s Office of Intergovernmental Relations, where she served as senior advisor to former Boston mayors Martin J. Walsh and Kim Janey on critical policy initiatives. In this role, she oversaw a team of nine government affairs professionals; managed all administrative, human resource, and financial aspects of the department; and facilitated communication and coordination across city departments to address policy opportunities. As a member of the mayor’s cabinet, Passafaro helped to create the City of Boston’s 2021–2022 state legislative agenda, comprising more than 50 bills.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO