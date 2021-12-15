ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Hunter Falls From Tree, Airlifted To Hospital

By Alyssa Riccardi
 3 days ago
Photo courtesy Ocean County Scanner News

JACKSON – While out in a wooded area off South Hope Chapel Road, a hunter fell from a tree suffering serious injuries and was airlifted to the hospital, police said.

Chief Mathew Kunz of the Jackson Township Police Department told Jersey Shore Online that the 62-year-old hunter had suffered serious injuries after falling from a tree, but was able to call 911 from his cell phone.

Officers Robert Reiff and Daniel Scharff responded to the area just after 5 p.m. on December 14. They found the man about 300 yards off the road with the help of other hunters in the area. The man said a cable broke while he was trying to lower himself from a climbing tree stand. Kunz said he fell about 20 feet and sustained serious injuries to both legs and his ankle during the fall.

Two tourniquets were applied to his legs and pain medication was administered on scene with assistance from Jackson First Aid and medics.

Firefighters from Station 57 also responded to the scene and used their brush truck to get into the area. The man was evacuated and transported to Liberty High School where a landing zone had been prepared for him to be flown to an area hospital for treatment, Kunz said.

