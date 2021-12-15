WCCO Special: MACV’s ‘StandDown’ Event At Target Field Gets Needed Services To Veterans

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — For Malcalisha Jefferson, there is nothing better than cooking for her family in her own kitchen. After lots of hard work, and help from MACV, she finally has a place to call home. WCCO met Malcalisha last year. The Army veteran served 12 years and two deployments, in both Iraq and Afghanistan. She moved to Minnesota to be closer to family, but that’s when things fell apart. She reached out to MACV for help. They put her and her children — Jasreal, Mariah, Isaac and Aries — in a hotel, where they all lived for two months in...

