ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Chiefs Should Start Thinking About Plans for Melvin Ingram Beyond 2021

By Jordan Foote
ArrowheadReport
ArrowheadReport
 3 days ago

For the first month-plus of the 2021 season, the Kansas City Chiefs' defense was one of the worst units in the NFL. There were no ifs, ands or buts about it. Communication was lackluster, health was spotty and overall production was extremely poor. No matter how you sliced it, the Chiefs were a complete and utter liability on that side of the ball.

Things got better after players like Willie Gay Jr. and Frank Clark got healthy, as well as when defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo made the switch from Daniel Sorensen to Juan Thornhill at safety. It's reasonable to attribute a great deal of the success in the defense's turnaround to factors like those. There's another one that needs to be talked about too, though.

The addition of defensive end Melvin Ingram.

In early November, the Chiefs acquired Ingram via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. At the time, many viewed the move as two teams swapping a veteran pass-rusher with a limited ceiling in exchange for a sixth-round pick. It didn't appear to be a splash trade at the time. With that said, the Chiefs' undefeated record and overall defensive improvement since Ingram arrived tells a different story.

In five games as a member of the Chiefs, Ingram has 14 pressures (he had 18 in nine games with the Steelers), four run stops and a pair of sacks to boot. Not only is he doing his job well, but he's allowing others like Clark and Chris Jones to do theirs at a high level as well. Conner Christopherson of Arrowhead Report joined me on Wednesday's Roughing the Kicker podcast to talk about whether Ingram's play this season has warranted a possible longer-term look from the Chiefs.

As far as contracts go, let's take a look at how Ingram has been compensated thus far in the NFL in terms of basic contract value — not considering adjustments. For his first four seasons, he made $8.4 million with the Los Angeles Chargers. His fifth-year option was then exercised, slated to pay him roughly $7.8M in 2017. In the same year, he agreed to a four-year, $66M extension. Ahead of the 2021 season, he signed a $4M deal for one year with the Steelers.

At this point in his career, as a player who will be 33 years old when the 2022 season begins, that same $4M in average annual value (AAV) is probably spot-on for Ingram's market moving forward. If not, it's pretty close to it. It's highly unlikely that he gets anything more than a two-year offer this coming offseason, and it's quite possible that he signs with another team for just one year. Edge rushers don't age particularly well unless they have an elite trait to prop them up with. Ingram is a quality presence, but he's far from elite in any specific area.

Ingram's contributions are still extremely valuable, though. For a Chiefs team that has a tough decision to make regarding Clark at the beginning of the 2022 offseason, keeping Ingram around as insurance might be worthwhile. He has an injury history and is an aging player at a premium position, so that aforementioned price tag is as high as the team should be willing to go for his services. If he has any interest in returning to Kansas City post-2021, that would present an interesting dilemma to the franchise.

Do the Chiefs cut ties with Clark, let Ingram walk, then go after a pass rusher in free agency? Do they do the same two initial moves, then use their first-round pick on a defensive end? Do they keep one of Clark or Ingram, then make another move elsewhere? How general manager Brett Veach chooses to handle that position this offseason will be interesting. Ingram didn't project to factor into the long-term picture with the Chiefs when he was traded but after some very solid play, it's worth it for them to at least do their due diligence in terms of seeing what route they want to take with him once this season is over.

For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast on your preferred streaming platform.

Subscribe to Roughing the Kicker on YouTube for exclusive content and previews of each episode before they drop.

Want to get involved in the RTK community? Tweet using #RTKPod with questions and comments.

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Sorensen
FanSided

Brittany Matthews tweeting through Chiefs-Chargers nailbiter is all of us

Brittany Matthews, fiancee to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tweeted through Kansas City’s Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Kansas City Chiefs were looking to extend their winning streak to seven games with a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, who were one game behind them for first-place in the AFC West. While they are two of the better teams in the AFC, this game also featured a battle between two of the top quarterbacks in the game — Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Willie Gay#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Arrowhead Report#Kicker#The Los Angeles Chargers
ClutchPoints

Tyrann Mathieu’s 1-word description of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes after incredible OT win over Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off an incredible overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was incredible in the victory, throwing for over 400 yards and three touchdowns against just one interception. Mahomes’ performance impressed his teammate Tyrann Mathieu, who could only muster one word in his description of his teammate in a Twitter post.
NFL
Kansas City Star

‘I’m back,’ Patrick Mahomes says as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shuts down haters

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes seemed off for portions of Thursday night’s 34-28 win over the Chargers ... until he wasn’t. Late in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium, Mahomes missed a seemingly easy throw to receiver Mecole Hardman from the Chargers 1-yard line, costing the Chiefs a touchdown. On the next drive, Mahomes was intercepted inside the Chiefs’ 5-yard line and the Chargers scored a touchdown shortly after that.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Steelers Legend Has Telling Comment About Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Joe Greene isn’t a fan of Ben Roethlisberger calling it a career after this season. Greene appeared on CBS Sports Radio’s “The Zach Gelb Show” and confirmed that he hopes Roethlisberger doesn’t retire. “I hope not,” Greene said. “I like Ben. I’ve...
NFL
Sporting News

Melvin Ingram trade details: How the Chiefs' deadline move keyed a defensive 180

Von Miller was certainly the biggest name traded before the 2021 NFL trade deadline and he well may end up being the most impactful as well. After that, however, the best move may have been an under-the-radar acquisition made by the Chiefs. The Chiefs acquired defensive end Melvin Ingram from...
NFL
ArrowheadReport

Patrick Mahomes Can Send NFL a Warning Shot With Big Game vs. Chargers

Let's get this out of the way: It hasn't been the best of seasons for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He's had several elite performances, but mixed in with them have been a couple of relatively poor outings and then some that simply haven't met the insanely high bar he's set in the three seasons prior. By several statistical measures, this is the worst full-time season of his (still young) career.
NFL
ArrowheadReport

ArrowheadReport

Kansas City, MO
101
Followers
482
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

ArrowheadReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs

Comments / 0

Community Policy