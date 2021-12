Federal officials have opened an investigation into an outbreak of E. Coli O157:H7 infections suspected to be linked to ground beef. Other than the fact there is an open investigation, no other published information is available from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The FSIS has not indicated what producers or what brands of ground beef might be involved. The agency also has not revealed how many people have been infected or what states are involved.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO