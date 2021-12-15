ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

The House State Government Committee met, voted on preliminary plan for congressional redistricting

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – The House State Government Committee met and voted on their preliminary plan for the congressional redistricting Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The vote passed 14-11 as they adjusted the submitted map from Lehigh County resident, Amanda Holt. Chairmen, Seth Grove (R-York), said that the updates to the map maintain 95% of Holt’s submitted map.

Most of the changes included compactness to the overall district, which just included moving minor areas between districts. Some of those changes were based on community feedback based on what district they wanted to be in such as Willistown wanting to be in District 6 or Harrisburgh and Camp Hill wanting to remain in the same district.

“The minor adjustments made to the preliminary plan reflect changes that were important to Pennsylvanians, said Grove.

Those changes were primarily based on an amendment that was offered by Grove prior to the meeting that focused on district capacities, communities interest concerns, and increasing minority presentation in Philadelphia.

“Following the most open and transparent redistricting process in Pennsylvania history, today we had the opportunity to vote on a map drawn by the people, not politicians,” Grove said. “It was a historic day for good, accountable government.”

To view the updated map, click the link here , then click on “Preliminary Map.” You can comment and make suggestions in the Preliminary Map.

