ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

School district to pay more than $26M to families of Parkland shooting victims

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UkeHD_0dNb2mAF00

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (ABC NEWS) — The Broward County school district will be paying more than $26 million to the families of the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018.

Board members approved the two legal settlements on Tuesday, reported ABC News.

A total of $25 million will be shared between the 51 plaintiffs in the case, which includes families of the 17 dead as well as students and staff who were injured.

An additional $1.25 million will be paid in one lump sum to Anthony Borges, who was left with some of the most severe injuries. Borges’ lawyer split from the larger case, arguing that Borges will be left with a lifetime of medical expenses, reported the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The estates of the dead will get about $1 million each, and 16 people who were injured will receive from $345,000 to about $777,000. Nineteen others who suffered trauma will receive $22,800. Payouts will be made in three installments, reported ABC News.

In October, Nikolas Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty to the murders. He’s now waiting on his sentencing, facing either the death sentence or life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for early next year.

“While we recognize no amount of money can make these families whole, it is the school board’s hope that this settlement will show our heartfelt commitment to the MSD families, students, staff, faculty and to the entire Broward County community,” said Marylin Batista, the board’s interim general counsel.

A monetary settlement was reached with the federal government and the attorneys for 16 of the 17 people killed over the FBI’s failure to investigate a tip it received about a month before the deadly school shooting.

The attorneys at the time said the federal settlement’s details were confidential, but a person familiar with the deal said the government will pay the families $127.5 million overall. The person requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the amount, reported ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Kim Potter testifies as defense rests its case

The defense rested its case Friday in the trial over the killing of Daunte Wright. Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who shot and killed Wright in April, took the stand in her own defense and through tears, tried to explain the fatal shooting. Jennifer Mayerle reports.
CBS News

Military begins discharging troops who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

All of the U.S. military services have now begun disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get the mandated coronavirus vaccine, officials said, with as many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces at risk of being removed from service. On Thursday, the Marine Corps said it has discharged 103...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Hill

Boeing halts vaccine mandates for US workers

Boeing announced Friday that it will suspend the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. employees. The aircraft manufacturer said in an internal memo that it made the decision after a federal appeals court last month upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for companies with at least 100 employees, Reuters reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Abc News#Board#Sun Sentinel#Fbi
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy