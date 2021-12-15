ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munich city council backs NFL games at home of Bayern

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

MUNICH (AP) — The Munich city council gave its backing Wednesday to...

Frankfort Times

Hertha beats Dortmund 3-2 to leave Bayern 9 points clear

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin finally delivered the performance its long-suffering fans were waiting for by coming from behind to beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Former Bayern Munich youth player Marco Richter scored twice to give Hertha fans an early Christmas present and do his...
UEFA
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Five things to watch for against Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich hosts Wolfsburg on Matchday 17 of the 2021/22 Bundesliga season. This fixture will be Bayern’s last match before the winter break commences. Having won their last four league fixtures, Die Roten will be looking to exit 2021 on a five-game winning streak. Here are five things to watch for ahead of Friday’s match.
UEFA
The Associated Press

Jaguars move quickly to end many of Meyer’s practice methods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars moved quickly to rid themselves of some of Urban Meyer’s non-traditional methods Thursday. There was no longer a motivational team huddle on the practice field. There was no longer an emcee with a microphone barking out directions for drills. There was no longer any use for catch phrases like “plus-two mentality” and “own it.”
NFL
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft: Star QB Opts-Out of Bowl Game - Will Enter 2022 NFL Draft

Pittsburgh Panthers Quarterback Kenny Pickett will Enter the 2022 NFL Draft. The wait to see if one of this year's premier passers would declare is no more. Heisman finalist and Pittsburgh Panther's quarterback Kenny Pickett has decided to forego his bowl game and begin training for the NFL draft. Pickett burst onto the scene this year after mediocre seasons before 2021, and he leaves Pittsburgh as an ACC champion.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Will Be Without 2 Defensive Tackles This Weekend

The Cowboys are the most recent team to suffer some Week 15 losses at the hands the NFL’s COVID-19 outbreak. On Saturday, just one day before Dallas squares off against the New York Giants, defensive tackles Osa Odighizuwa and Trysten Hill were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken.
NFL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Big Vikings News

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland was reportedly waived by the Minnesota Vikings due to some concerning reports from today’s practice. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the starting CB got into a verbal altercation with coaches during today’s workout. He also reportedly “got into it” with several of his Vikings teammates who were trying to calm him down.
NFL
Frankfort Times

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears' health woes haven't been limited to the players. Three of the team's coordinators have been stricken, too. Bill Lazor felt as if he had a bad head cold. Under normal circumstances, the Bears' offensive coordinator would simply take some medicine and go about his job. But after testing positive for COVID-19 this week, he is working remotely.
NFL
The Independent

English football battles on with reduced fixture list amid coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus crisis has wreaked havoc with this weekend’s English football fixtures as just over half the games in the top four divisions have been postponed.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled Premier League matches and 19 English Football League fixtures have been called off due to positive Covid-19 tests.Premier League managers will meet on Monday to discuss the Covid crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is “on a knife edge”.Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle “concerns and unanswered questions”,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Frankfort Times

Friday Sports in Brief

The NFL has moved three games because of COVID-19 outbreaks: Las Vegas at Cleveland from Saturday to Monday; and Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams and Washington at Philadelphia from Sunday to Tuesday.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings TE Plots Comeback

A tight end who spent all of the 2017 offseason with the Minnesota Vikings is attempting an NFL comeback. His name is Bucky Hodges, and he was drafted in the 6th Round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Vikings. In his career, he also landed with the Panthers, Jets (twice), and Steelers.
NFL
Frankfort Times

8-man Nancy upsets Troyes in French Cup penalty shootout

PARIS (AP) — Down to eight men, second-division side Nancy reached the last 32 of the French Cup by beating French league side Troyes 4-2 in a penalty shootout after they finished regulation time 1-1 on Saturday. Troyes is the first Ligue 1 team to get knocked out of...
SOCCER
Frankfort Times

NFL reduces testing for asymptomatic vaccinated players

Only unvaccinated players and those experiencing possible symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested, starting Sunday, under the NFL’s revised protocols. Also, higher risk players have until 2 p.m. Monday to send written notice if they choose to opt out, according to a memo sent to clubs on Saturday and obtained by The Associated Press. The players will not be paid and the notice is irrevocable.
NFL
Frankfort Times

AP source: Jags fired Meyer for cause, don't intend to pay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was fired for cause and the team does not intend to pay him for the final four years remaining on his contract, a person familiar with the termination told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on...
NFL
CBS Boston

Revolution’s First Concacaf Matchup Vs. Cavaly AS Set For February 15

FOXBORO (CBS) — Before the Revolution kick off their 2022 season, they have some Concacaf business to tend to. New England will open the two-legged Round of 16 with an away match against Cavaly AS on Tuesday, February 15 at 6:00 p.m. at a venue to be announced, Concacaf announced Friday. New England will then host the second leg at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, February 22 at 6:00 p.m. The Revolution qualified for the 2022 SCCL as the Major League Soccer’s 2021 Supporters’ Shield winner. This marks the Revolution’s first time participating in international club competition since the 2010 North American SuperLiga...
MLS
Frankfort Times

Caps beat Winnipeg 5-2, spoil Lowry's debut as Jets coach

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Vitek Vanecek made 40 saves and the Washington Capitals beat Winnipeg 5-2 Friday night to spoil the debut of new Jets coach Dave Lowry. “Vitek was really good,” Washington coach Peter Laviolette said. “I thought the first period, we did the right things, we came out with the right mindset. They (Jets) pushed hard in the second period and that’s when I think Vitek was at his best.
NHL

