Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

South African virologist Penny Moore found the J&J shot provides undetectable antibody response to the Omicron variant

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant.

South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.

Among those who received the Pfizer shot, the antibody measure, called geometric mean titers, fell from 1,419 against the original coronavirus strain to 80 against Omicron.

'Omicron does indeed exhibit substantial immune escape from antibodies,' she in a presentation on Tuesday. 'The situation, I think, is even more alarming for the J&J vaccine -- there was no detectable neutralization in our assay.'

Confirmed US Omicron case numbers sit at 241 as of Wednesday, up 27 per cent from the 189 recorded the day before, according to data from various state reporting bodies.

But CDC officials have warned the true scale of Omicron infection is far higher, with around three per cent of all US COVID cases now caused by the variant, or up to 13 per cent in New York and New Jersey.

Meanwhile, Cornell University in upstate New York is now suspected of being home to the largest Omicron outbreak in the US so far, with more than 900 infections, which experts anticipate will almost all have been caused by Omicron.

The J&J study was conducted under test-tube conditions with human blood plasma and has not yet been published.

It does not rule out other immune responses to Omicron in those with the J&J vaccine, such as from powerful T cells.

Johnson & Johnson did not immediately respond to an inquiry from DailyMail.com on Wednesday and referred Bloomberg to a prior statement saying that the company is closely monitoring Omicron and pursuing an Omicron-specific vaccine.

'The new Omicron variant highlights the importance of continued surveillance, testing and vaccination to prevent hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19,' J&J executive Mathai Mammen said.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, has urged anyone who is eligible to get a vaccine booster, saying it provides better protection against Omicron.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends boosters for adults two months after receiving the J&J shot, and six months after the last course of Pfizer and Moderna.

Roughly 17 million Americans received the J&J shot, accounting for less than 10 percent of vaccinations in the US, and the Pfizer and Moderna shots are far more widespread.

According to the CDC, 202 million Americans, or 61 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Among those who are fully vaccinated, 27 percent have received a booster shot.

CDC modeling shows the prevalence of Omicron (purple) as a percentage of total new cases

Omicron appears to spread even more rapidly than prior coronavirus variants, and the CDC estimates that it now accounts for 3 percent of all new cases nationwide.

Disturbingly, Omicron is believed to now make up 13 percent of new cases in New York and New Jersey, where infections are climbing quickly.

Officially, only 241 Omicron cases have been confirmed across 37 states through DNA sequencing, but the true number is almost certainly many times higher.

On Tuesday, CDC officials held a private phone briefing with top public health experts and warned that Omicron could bring a severe wave of cases and hospitalizations to the US as soon as January, according to the Washington Post.

The briefing outlined two scenarios, with the worst-case projection involving a 'triple whammy' in which Omicron surges in tandem with the Delta variant and the flu to overwhelm hospitals by next month.

The second scenario involves a smaller Omicron surge in the spring. It is unclear which scenario is more likely.

'They're considering the information at the highest levels right now, and thinking through how to get the public to understand what the scenarios mean,' one federal health official familiar with the briefing told the Post. 'It looks daunting.'

Omicron and Delta may COMBINE to create an even worse variant, Moderna boss warns

A new super-variant could be created if Omicron and Delta infect someone at the same time, one of Moderna's bosses has warned.

Covid infections normally only involve one mutant strain, but in extremely rare cases two can strike at the same time.

If these also infect the same cell, they may be able to swap DNA and combine to make a new version of the virus.

Dr Paul Burton, the vaccine maker's chief medical officer, warned the high numbers of Delta and Omicron cases currently circulating in Britain made this more likely.

He told MPs on the Science and Technology Committee that it was 'certainly' possible they could swap genes and trigger an even more dangerous variant.

American officials are preparing for an Omicron wave as the variant wreaks havoc in Europe.

The ultra-transmissible variant is already dominant in London and grim modelling predicting at least 200,000 people are catching it in the UK every day.

The UK on Wednesday recorded the highest daily total of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

Official figures showed there had been 78,610 new cases recorded as of 9am on Wednesday, a pandemic record.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a press conference on Wednesday evening as he faces growing pressure from his own advisers to hit the panic button on new restrictions, with warnings that the country's health service is in 'serious peril'.

Meanwhile Dutch primary schools will close early for the Christmas holiday as Europe battles a fresh wave of infections and hospital admissions.

France on Tuesday registered 63,405 new coronavirus cases -- its highest daily total since April -- even with more than 77 percent of its population having had at least one shot.

The United States is the nation hit hardest by the pandemic, and it crossed 800,000 known COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Omicron, first detected by South Africa and reported to the WHO on November 24, has a large number of mutations, setting alarm bells ringing since its discovery.

Early data suggests it can be resistant to vaccines and is more transmissible than the Delta variant, which was first identified in India and accounts for the bulk of the world's coronavirus cases.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters the strain had been reported in 77 countries and 'probably' spread to most nations undetected 'at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant'.

A promising study came out of South Africa this week, though.

The study, performed by Discovery Health found that cases of the strain are relatively minor, though, and are unlikely to cause hospitalization or death, though. People infected with Omicron are 20 per cent less likely to be hospitalized than they would be if they caught the Delta variant, the study found.

However, the study finds that the variant spreads much faster that previous virus strains, and can circumvent protection provided by the Pfizer vaccine - the most popular jab in the U.S.

Even at low rates of hospitalization, the variant could strain the healthcare system if massive numbers of people are infected.

Currently, the Northeastern US is being hammered by a post-Thanksgiving wave, even as looming Christmas gatherings threaten to increase the rate of spread.

Connecticut is experiencing the worst surge, with cases nearly tripling over the past two weeks. Around 71 of every 100,000 residents of the state are testing positive for the virus every day.

Nearby Maine (168 per cent increase in cases over the past two weeks), Delaware (93 per cent), Rhode Island (91 per cent), New Jersey (90 per cent) and Massachusetts (88 per cent) are also among the leaders.

Alabama has also experienced a doubling in new cases over the past two weeks, signaling that this recent winter surge is starting to take hold in the south as well.

A vast majority of these new cases are still of the Delta variant, though, as the strain that has dominated much of the second half of 2021 still makes up 97 per cent of sequenced cases in the U.S.