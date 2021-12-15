ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Boston Bruins place Patrice Bergeron in NHL COVID-19 protocol

By Editorials
WCVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was placed in the NHL'sCOVID-19 protocol, the team announced Wednesday. He is the third forward placed in the protocol by the...

www.wcvb.com

