Boston Bruins place Patrice Bergeron in NHL COVID-19 protocol

On Monday, the Philadelphia Flyers—losers of eight straight games, including a 7-1 drubbing at the hands of Tampa Bay on Sunday—fired head coach Alain Vigneault. Then they went and lost a ninth straight, coughing up another seven to Colorado. To say things are bad at the Wells Fargo Center is a bit of an understatement, with the team, thought to be playoff contenders this time last year, now sitting second to last in the Metropolitan Division and looking more like rebuild contenders with each passing game.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO