The return of the 10-minute eviction

On Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, cheers erupted from City Hall. The Kansas City Council approved the right to legal counsel for tenants facing eviction, an ordinance pushed strongly by local housing advocacy groups. A dozen U.S. cities and three states currently have such measures in place. Backers of the ordinance say it will create more housing stability in the city. Friday morning, the response nationally to the latest Consumer Price Index was less enthusiastic. Prices in November were up 6.8% over last year, marking the highest annual inflation rate since 1982. Rising prices add pressure for consumers, businesses and policy makers as the U.S. navigates economic recovery from the pandemic. In publishing news, Lee Enterprises, the parent company of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and dozens of other newspapers, unanimously rejected an acquisition bid from hedge from Alden Global Capital on Thursday. Many champions of local news breathed a sigh of relief with the announcement, due to Alden’s reputation for cutting staff at properties it buys. Lee Enterprises’ board said the hedge fund’s $141 million offer “grossly undervalues” the company.
