Politics

The return of the 10-minute eviction

By Eli Saslow
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — The city’s last eviction moratorium of the pandemic had expired and the rent forgiveness program was running out of money, so Lennie McCloskey changed into his bulletproof vest and headed out to work. He climbed into his truck and counted through his daily stack of eviction orders. “Fifteen, sixteen...

www.washingtonpost.com

KPBS

Evictions in a pandemic

KPBS Race and Equity reporter Cristina Kim brings us two stories on evictions in San Diego. The pandemic inspired a slate of local, state and national eviction bans, and other protections for homeowners and renters to keep people housed. But those protections are going away, leaving renters especially vulnerable to eviction as the San Diego rental market heats up.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Proposed law would give renters facing eviction a 10-day warning period

San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston proposed legislation that would require landlords to provide a 10-day notice before filing an eviction notice — allowing tenants an extra chance to stay in their homes. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, landlords seeking to evict tenants could typically file a three-day notice before...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Inflation hits 6.8%; KC to offer tenants legal counsel in evictions

On Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, cheers erupted from City Hall. The Kansas City Council approved the right to legal counsel for tenants facing eviction, an ordinance pushed strongly by local housing advocacy groups. A dozen U.S. cities and three states currently have such measures in place. Backers of the ordinance say it will create more housing stability in the city. Friday morning, the response nationally to the latest Consumer Price Index was less enthusiastic. Prices in November were up 6.8% over last year, marking the highest annual inflation rate since 1982. Rising prices add pressure for consumers, businesses and policy makers as the U.S. navigates economic recovery from the pandemic. In publishing news, Lee Enterprises, the parent company of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and dozens of other newspapers, unanimously rejected an acquisition bid from hedge from Alden Global Capital on Thursday. Many champions of local news breathed a sigh of relief with the announcement, due to Alden’s reputation for cutting staff at properties it buys. Lee Enterprises’ board said the hedge fund’s $141 million offer “grossly undervalues” the company.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Cities see uptick in evictions; Bass Pro Shops nixes Sportsman’s Warehouse acquisition

It has been more than three months since the end of the federal eviction moratorium that was enacted because of COVID-19. But with data just now rolling in from October, cities like St. Louis are starting to see an uptick over last year in evictions. The moratorium and pandemic rental assistance meant the number of evictions dropped drastically in 2020 compared to 2019, but now some residents are struggling to make their current payments. That’s causing some concern about broader economic effects and the possibility of prolonging the pandemic by forcing people into more crowded living conditions. In Springfield, Bass Pro Shops is cutting bait on its planned purchase of a rival outdoor sports retailer. The company cited regulatory roadblocks in calling off its $785 million acquisition of Utah-based Sportsman’s Warehouse. And another miss for Missouri business came with the news that Toyota will build a $1.3 billion electric battery production facility in Greensboro, North Carolina. Missouri had been viewed as a candidate to attract the plant because the St. Louis area is already home to a Toyota parts factory.
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas nursing home closures highlight growing workforce crisis

TOPEKA — Difficulty fully staffing long-term care facilities is resulting in poor outcomes for residents, strenuous working conditions and in severe cases, site closure. According to the state long-term care ombudsman, a higher-than-average 13 nursing homes have closed since the beginning of the year. Before the pandemic, there was at least one assisted living facility […] The post Kansas nursing home closures highlight growing workforce crisis appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WAVY News 10

US to landlords, lenders: heed pro-military housing rules

The move, announced Monday, comes as forbearance programs put in place in the early weeks of the pandemic last year to allow homeowners to hit pause on their mortgage payments are set to expire at the end of the month.
MILITARY

