The return of the 10-minute eviction

It has been more than three months since the end of the federal eviction moratorium that was enacted because of COVID-19. But with data just now rolling in from October, cities like St. Louis are starting to see an uptick over last year in evictions. The moratorium and pandemic rental assistance meant the number of evictions dropped drastically in 2020 compared to 2019, but now some residents are struggling to make their current payments. That’s causing some concern about broader economic effects and the possibility of prolonging the pandemic by forcing people into more crowded living conditions. In Springfield, Bass Pro Shops is cutting bait on its planned purchase of a rival outdoor sports retailer. The company cited regulatory roadblocks in calling off its $785 million acquisition of Utah-based Sportsman’s Warehouse. And another miss for Missouri business came with the news that Toyota will build a $1.3 billion electric battery production facility in Greensboro, North Carolina. Missouri had been viewed as a candidate to attract the plant because the St. Louis area is already home to a Toyota parts factory.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO