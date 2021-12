Pershing Health Systems (PHS) recently announced the appointment of Karla Clubine, as the new Chief Executive Officer and Kenneth (Ken) Baranski as Chief Financial Officer. Clubine received her Associates Degree in Nursing at Moberly Area Community College and began work at PHS in 1993 as a graduate nurse. She worked as a Registered Nurse in the medical unit and Emergency Department before obtaining her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Missouri-Columbia. Karla also received her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Missouri-Columbia and most recently completed her Graduate Certificate in Business Law from Cornell University. In 2003, Clubine began her role as a Nurse Practitioner at PHS and most recently held the position of Director of the Rural Health Clinic and Director of Operations at PHS. She has held various other positions at PHS including Nursing Supervisor for the E.R. Department, Interim Chief Nursing Officer, Interim Quality Risk Management Director, and Interim CEO. Clubine is certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner (CFNP) and a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner (CPNP) and was the first of two CPNC’s to graduate from the pediatric nurse practitioner program at the University of Missouri.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO