White House: Biden won't 'focus' on climate change as he surveys Kentucky tornado damage

President Joe Biden will not emphasize climate change as he tours Kentucky on Wednesday to survey the damage inflicted last week by a deadly, unseasonal tornado, according to the White House.

"Our focus today is to make sure that the people of Kentucky are receiving all of the resources that they need to move forward. It is going to be a very long, long road ahead," top White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday.

BIDEN IN TRUMP'S SHADOW AS JAN. 6 COMMITTEE HOMES IN ON ALLIES

White House press secretary Jen Psaki nixed the idea this week that Biden would deliver a major policy speech during his Kentucky trip, despite his $2.4 trillion social welfare and climate spending legislation facing opposition from some Democrats, such as West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.

"That visit is really about him receiving an update of the work that's happening on the ground, hearing directly from leaders on what they need more from the federal government, if anything," she said. "And he's going to be very responsive to that and really trying to be a source of comfort to people who have gone through a devastating couple of days in their communities."

This comes in contrast to Biden commenting on "the sheer impact" of climate change on communities in terms of the increasing number of people being affected by extreme weather events and damage estimates when he flew to the Northeast in September after Hurricane Ida, according to Psaki.

"It is not a political thing because look at the communities that have been impacted: red, blue, purple, no color at all, communities that don't consider themselves political in any way, shape, or form. And this is certainly a driving reason why we need to do more to address the climate crisis," she said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Biden will head to Kentucky Wednesday to survey damage caused by last week's unexpected tornado, which also left a path of destruction in Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, and Tennessee. Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the storm killed 74 people in his commonwealth, while 100 are still missing.

Washington Examiner Videos