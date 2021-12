The Tennessee Titans head to the Steel City this weekend looking to lock up a playoff spot and perhaps the AFC South crown with a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Titans (9-4) are tops in the AFC South with hopes of the franchise's first back-to-back division titles since their Houston Oilers days in the early 1960s. With a win against Pittsburgh and a Colts loss to New England, Tennessee would have the divisional title locked up with three weeks remaining in the regular season and the tie-breaking edge against Indy.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO