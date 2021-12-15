MACOMB — The Osterman family is going to be making a lot of trips to Cedar Rapids, Iowa for college baseball trips the next few years.

With Drew already on the Kohawk roster, brother Ryan decided to join him, signing with Coe College Monday afternoon.

And while having his brother on his team will be a nice plus, it was not the lone reason Ryan signed.

“I was able to sit down with Coach (Steve) Cook and Coach (AJ) Retuer and it felt like home, they were very welcoming,” Ryan Osterman said. “Of course I’ve heard good stories and things about the coaches and that’s a big thing.

“I’ve had some looks at other colleges but Coach Cook and Coach Reuter really pushed player development, making you better as a player there and that felt really good.”

Ryan not only followed in his brother’s footsteps for college, but also his development at Macomb.

In Monday's signing ceremony, Bomber baseball coach Brock Bainter talked about how Ryan has grown and matured not only as a player, but physically, becoming one of the most improved Bombers in recent seasons.

That growth and the established connection put the Bomber senior on the Coe coaching staff’s radar.

“I started really talking with them after my sophomore summer and things really escalated from there,” Ryan Osterman said. “I’ve always wanted to play college baseball, so them reaching out with the opportunity was a big part of it.

“When I visited schools, I looked at them individually and took the best from each one, made pros and cons about each college and that helped me figure it out.”

This article originally appeared on The McDonough County Voice: Osterman to join brother at Coe