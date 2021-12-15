ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Osterman to join brother at Coe

By Scott Holland, The McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SgCP0_0dNb0O6V00

MACOMB — The Osterman family is going to be making a lot of trips to Cedar Rapids, Iowa for college baseball trips the next few years.

With Drew already on the Kohawk roster, brother Ryan decided to join him, signing with Coe College Monday afternoon.

And while having his brother on his team will be a nice plus, it was not the lone reason Ryan signed.

“I was able to sit down with Coach (Steve) Cook and Coach (AJ) Retuer and it felt like home, they were very welcoming,” Ryan Osterman said. “Of course I’ve heard good stories and things about the coaches and that’s a big thing.

“I’ve had some looks at other colleges but Coach Cook and Coach Reuter really pushed player development, making you better as a player there and that felt really good.”

Ryan not only followed in his brother’s footsteps for college, but also his development at Macomb.

In Monday's signing ceremony, Bomber baseball coach Brock Bainter talked about how Ryan has grown and matured not only as a player, but physically, becoming one of the most improved Bombers in recent seasons.

That growth and the established connection put the Bomber senior on the Coe coaching staff’s radar.

“I started really talking with them after my sophomore summer and things really escalated from there,” Ryan Osterman said. “I’ve always wanted to play college baseball, so them reaching out with the opportunity was a big part of it.

“When I visited schools, I looked at them individually and took the best from each one, made pros and cons about each college and that helped me figure it out.”

This article originally appeared on The McDonough County Voice: Osterman to join brother at Coe

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Must employers follow Biden’s vaccine mandates?

Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have issued different rulings related to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for larger private companies, certain health care workers and federal government contractors. A federal appeals court panel has allowed a vaccine requirement for...
CBS News

Kim Potter testifies as defense rests its case

The defense rested its case Friday in the trial over the killing of Daunte Wright. Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who shot and killed Wright in April, took the stand in her own defense and through tears, tried to explain the fatal shooting. Jennifer Mayerle reports.
CBS News

Military begins discharging troops who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

All of the U.S. military services have now begun disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get the mandated coronavirus vaccine, officials said, with as many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces at risk of being removed from service. On Thursday, the Marine Corps said it has discharged 103...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Macomb, IL
Cedar Rapids, IA
Sports
Macomb, IL
Sports
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
The Hill

Boeing halts vaccine mandates for US workers

Boeing announced Friday that it will suspend the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. employees. The aircraft manufacturer said in an internal memo that it made the decision after a federal appeals court last month upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for companies with at least 100 employees, Reuters reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Signing Ceremony#Drew#Bombers
McDonough County Voice

McDonough County Voice

69
Followers
151
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Macomb, IL from McDonough County Voice.

 http://mcdonoughvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy