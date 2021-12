Tal and Oren Alexander, the brothers who became famous for closing megadeals in their early 20s then moved onto the biggest deals ever in their early 30s — they represented Ken Griffin when he bought that record-setting $238 million penthouse at 220 Central Park South in 2019 — recently announced that they’ll be developing and selling luxury real estate in the metaverse. That is, in virtual reality. It’s all imaginary construction; it can’t be lived in but exists only to be bought and sold and conspicuously consumed. Which sounds about right.

REAL ESTATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO