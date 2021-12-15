ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Some waste can be controlled in hay production

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring each step of making, storing, and feeding hay, waste can add up quickly and become costly. With the current record-high prices seen in some regions, storage and feeding losses have never been more expensive. Improved hay storage and feeding is something we should look at every year, Oklahoma...

Volunteer trees can be replanted or controlled with herbicides

Though trees are a vital part of our landscapes, there are situations where volunteer trees need to be controlled. This is often a case of the wrong plant in the wrong place. If the tree is still small and a desirable species, you may want to consider transplanting in the spring. If it is not, active control measures would be in order. Most, but not all, trees resprout after cutting. Cutting those that don’t resprout is an effective control method. For example, eastern redcedar is a very common species that will not resprout after cutting. Those that do resprout include Siberian elm, hackberry, Osage orange (hedgeball), oak, ash, aspen, cottonwood, maple, sycamore, willow and many more. These trees will either need to be dug out or the cut stump treated with herbicide after cutting. Note that when we say volunteer trees, we mean those that come from seed rather than suckers that originate from the roots of an existing tree.
A new approach finds materials that can turn waste heat into electricity

The need to transition to clean energy is apparent, urgent and inescapable. We must limit Earth’s rising temperature to within 1.5 C to avoid the worst effects of climate change — an especially daunting challenge in the face of the steadily increasing global demand for energy. Part of the answer is using energy more efficiently. More than 72 per cent of all energy produced worldwide is lost in the form of heat. For example, the engine in a car uses only about 30 per cent of the gasoline it burns to move the car. The remainder is dissipated as heat. Recovering even...
The production of biodiesel from plum waste oil using nano-structured catalyst loaded into supports

The present study was undertaken with aims to produced catalyst loaded on low-cost clay supports and to utilize plum waste seed oil for the production of biodiesel. For this purpose, Bentonite"“potassium ferricyanide, White pocha-potassium ferricyanide, Granite-potassium ferricyanide, Sindh clay-potassium ferricyanide, and Kolten-potassium ferricyanide composites were prepared. Transesterification of plum oil under the different conditions of reactions like catalysts concentrations (0.15, 0.3 and 0.6Â g), temperature (50, 60, 70 and 80Â Â°C), reaction time (2, 4 and 6Â h) and oil to methanol ratio (1:10) was conducted. The maximum biodiesel yield was recorded for Bentonite"“potassium ferricyanide composite. This composite was subjected to calcination process to produce Calcinized bentonite"“potassium ferricyanide composite and a further improvement in biodiesel amount was recorded. The fuel quality parameters of all biodiesel samples were in standard range. Gas chromatographic mass spectrometric analysis confirmed the presence of oleic and linoleic acids in the plum seed oil. The characterization of composite was done using FTIR, SEM and EDX. Two infrared bands are observed in the spectrum from 1650 to 1630Â cmâˆ’1 indicates that the composite materials contained highly hydrogen bonded water. The presence of surface hydroxyls groups can also be confirmed from FTIR data. SEM image clearly show the presence of nano-rods on the surface of Granite-potassium ferricyanide and Kolten-potassium ferricyanide composites. Another interesting observation that can be recorded from SEM images is the changes in surface characteristic of Bentonite"“potassium ferricyanide composite after calcination (at 750Â Â°C, 1Â atm for 4Â h). Calcinized bentonite"“potassium ferricyanide composite found to contain more nano rod like structures at its surface as compared to Bentonite"“potassium ferricyanide composite which contained spherical particles. EDX data of Bentonite"“potassium ferricyanide composite and Calcinized bentonite"“potassium ferricyanide composite show that after calcination carbon and oxygen was reduced. The other lost volatile compounds after calcination were of Na, Mg, Al, Si, and S. The XRD spectrum of pure bentonite showed the average crystal size of 24.46Â nm and calcinized bentonite of 25.59Â nm. The average crystal size of bentonite and potassium ferricyanide composite and its calcinized form was around 33.76Â nm and 41.05Â nm, respectively.
P&G is recalling some aerosol products for containing trace amounts of benzene

Procter & Gamble is recalling several products that may contain the cancer-causing chemical benzene. The Cincinnati-based consumer goods giant says it detected traces of benzene in aerosol dry conditioner and dry shampoo products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterl<ss produced in the US. It also found trace elements in...
Using fungus feeding on a woody waste product to create living building blocks

A team of researchers from Columbia University, Ecovative Design and MIT has developed a living type of building block made from fungus feeding on woody waste products. They have published their results in the journal Nature Materials. As researchers look for more sustainable options for building materials, many have turned...
Know what you can control and cannot control

The pandemic continues. Vaccinations are not ahead of the variants. Trust is eroding. Shipping is slow. Malls are dangerous. Inflation is high. Big money buying up all our homes. The sign on 29 says, own a second home for one eighth the cost. Everybody get on the bandwagon. Money flows...
Sandys Gourmet recalls canned, cottage food products

Sandra Ann Greiner is issuing a voluntary recall of all canned and cottage food products. The products were sold at The Market Place at Creekside Gardens in Warren and direct to the consumer. The announcement was made Friday by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. This recall is due to the...
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
9 best supplements for gut health

Image by moakets from Pixabay There are many options available for proper gut health and bloating, but these best supplements for gut health and bloating featured today will help you get your gut health back in check quickly.
Brain wrinkles and folds matter – researchers are studying the mechanics of how they form

The human brain has been called the most complex object in the known universe. And with good reason: It has around 86 billion neurons and several hundred thousand miles of axon fibers connecting them. Unsurprisingly, the process of brain folding that results in the brain’s characteristic bumps and grooves is also highly complex. Despite decades of speculation and research, the underlying mechanism behind this process remains poorly understood. As biomechanics and computer science researchers, we have spent several years studying the mechanics of brain folding and ways to visualize and map the brain, respectively. Figuring out this complexity may help researchers better...
Good Fur's New Plastic-Free Products Reduce Pet Grooming Waste

Did you know that, each year, pet food and treat packaging creates 300 million pounds of plastic waste in the U.S.? And that number doesn't even include all the other pet products out there for grooming and hygiene, playtime, cleaning, and more. To begin to address the problem that is...
Waste Production Jumps Nearly 25 Percent Every Christmas; West Central Iowa Solid Waste Partners With Local Communities To Encourage Recycling During The Holidays

West Central Iowa Solid Waste is encouraging local residents to think about ways they can recycle more this holiday season with the introduction of their Christmas recycling gift exchange. According to Education Coordinator, Karen Monical, American waste production increases by about 25 percent around the holidays, and a good portion of it can be recycled.
