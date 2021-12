Few things are more important than having a business continuity plan in place to guide your business through unexpected events. How would you respond to a cyberattack? What would you do in the case of a flood, a fire, or, as we’ve experienced in the past year, a global health crisis? The goal of a business continuity plan is to have a ready answer for how you will continue to operate and serve customers when unforeseen challenges come your way.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO