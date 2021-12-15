ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franz Wagner Deserves More Love in Rookie of the Year Odds

By Donnavan Smoot
The NBA Rookie of the Year race has a lot of good names in it. Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham and Scottie Barnes are all top contenders. While they deserve to be near the top, there’s one rookie that deserves more recognition. Franz Wagner is +3500 to win the...

