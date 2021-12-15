ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage Digital raises $350 million in funding round led by KKR

By Kia Kokalitcheva
 3 days ago
Anchorage Digital, a San Francisco-based company providing digital assets custody and management for institutions, raised $350 million in Series D funding at a $3 billion valuation led by KKR. Why...

Related
marketplace.org

Private equity will buy up companies to the tune of $1 trillion this year

We all know the companies the pandemic has helped: Amazon, Zoom, whichever company makes sourdough yeast. ​Here’s another one: private equity. Those are the firms of Wall Street suits that buy big companies (often ones with lots of debt), radically revamp them and then try to sell them off at a big profit.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Nauticus, Ocean-Robots Firm, to Go Public Via $560M SPAC Deal

Nauticus Robots, a developer of cloud-based software for ocean-tasked robots and services, is going public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company CleanTech Acquisition. CLAQ. The company, which was founded by ex-NASA engineers, will have a pro forma equity value of $560 million with cash on hand of about...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
pymnts

Platform Businesses Dominate End of Year SPAC, IPO Activity

We’re at the very tail end of 2021, and depending on where — and when — you look, the SPAC sector is either dead or rising, phoenix-like, from ashes. But in general, the last few weeks have shown increased activity for public listings, both traditional and through tie ups with blank check firms.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Bill Payment App 'Papaya' Raises $50 Million Series B

Mobile bill payment application Papaya recently raised $50 million in a series B round led by Bessemer Venture Partners. Papaya lets users take a photo of any bill, and the app's AI-powered 'bill understanding technology' pays the bill in seconds. The company says its goal is to help people spend more time on things that matter, by making bill-paying as painless and quick as possible. Papaya CEO and co-founder Patrick Kann joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

Blockchain Analytics Startup Breadcrumbs.app, Raises a $1.6 Million Seed Round Led by Distributed Global Capital, Cadenza Ventures, and Spartan Group

Breadcrumbs.app, an open blockchain analytics tool, announced a $1.6 million seed funding round. Led by Distributed Global Capital, and other investment firms including Cadenza Ventures and Spartan Group. With participation from supporters including Signum Capital and Everglades Capital, and other angel investors. Founded by Lorne Lantz after being scammed by...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Greeneye Technology Raises Funding Round Of $22M, Led By JVP, to Expand The Commercial Launch Of Its AI Precision Spraying System

Greeneye utilizes AI and deep learning technology to revolutionize the weed and pest control process in agriculture, reducing up to 90% of herbicide and chemical usage. Investment will be used to support Greeneye’s roll-out across North America and extend the technology’s capabilities to new inputs and crops. Round...
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Tiger Global Invests $11m in Pakistani Digital Bookkeeper CreditBook

Tiger Global Management LLC has jumped into the booming Pakistan startup market with an investment in small business-focused digital bookkeeping platform CreditBook, Bloomberg reported Friday (Dec. 17). Tiger Global and Firstminute Capital LLP led the CreditBook fundraising round, which totaled $11 million. Existing investors Better Tomorrow Ventures LLC, VentureSouq, Ratio...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Rokt Secures $USD325 Million Series E Funding Round, Led by Tiger Global

Company’s Valuation Reaches $USD1.95 Billion as Demand for More Relevant Ecommerce Experiences Continues to Rise. Rokt, the leading ecommerce technology using AI and machine learning to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced that it has closed a USD$325 million Series E funding round led by Tiger Global, bringing the company’s valuation to USD$1.95 billion. The tech unicorn will use the new funding to invest in R&D, international expansion and strategic acquisitions. Other participants in the round included Wellington Management, Whale Rock Capital Management, Pavilion Capital and existing shareholder Square Peg.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Gtmhub Raises $120 Million Series C Largest Funding Round in the OKRs Software Space

Funding comes less than 12 months after the company’s $30M Series B and will drive continued scale and product innovation, including predictive and prescriptive capabilities. Gtmhub, the leading provider of OKRs (Objectives and Key Results) software, closed a $120 million funding round, the largest round in the OKRs software industry to date. Led by Index Ventures with participation from Visionaries Club and returning investors, Insight Partners, Singular and CRV, the round will be used for scaling operations, increasing market penetration and expanding product offerings, including predictive and prescriptive capabilities.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Proof of Impact Raises 2.3 Million Seed Round

This year, Proof of Impact expanded its client base, grew Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) at a 40% monthly compounded rate, and increased their total contract values by 65x from the year prior. The company also doubled its headcount to 15 employees, hiring across engineering, product, sales, and marketing. Proof of...
BUSINESS
Deadline

CAA-Owner, Private Equity Giant TPG, Files To Go Public Amid IPO Boom

TPG, the private equity giant and owner of CAA, announced plans to go public and list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol ‘TPG.’ It started the process via a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and TPG said there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. It comes in a hot market for IPOS with hundreds this year (including CAA rival Endeavor) and many others in the pipeline...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Recycling software startup Rubicon to go public via $2 bln SPAC deal

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Leonardo DiCaprio-backed Rubicon Technologies, a software maker for waste and recycling solutions, on Thursday agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Founder SPAC (FOUN.O) in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2 billion. Climate awareness and investor interest in sustainable business...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Gopuff, the instant grocery startup, is raising $1.5B in a convertible note at up to a $40B valuation, ahead of going public as soon as mid-2022

From what we understand, the funding is being structured as a “Series X” convertible note from Guggenheim Partners. Other investors are not being disclosed. The size and nature of the raise, as a convertible note, is a strong indicator that this is a round being raised ahead of a liquidity event for Philadelphia-based Gopuff, most likely an IPO that could happen as soon as mid-2022.
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

Bill Gates invests $ 10 million in a 7-employee startup

Bill Gates decided to use his mutual fund, Breakthrough Energy Ventures , to invest $ 10 million in a small startup that has 7 employees, no customers, and 0 income. The company is focused on converting raw lithium into battery material, it is called Mangrove Lithium and Gates believes it has great potential to revolutionize this market.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Indian FinTech Uni Raises $70M at $350M Valuation

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) startup Uni has brought in a huge Series A round for $70 million, according to a Wednesday (Dec. 15) report from the Economic Times. Uni’s products allow users to access purchases through its card and pay in three installments, and if a user can’t make that schedule, they have the option to access equated monthly installments (EMIs) or late fees.
CREDITS & LOANS
Reuters

Indian ride hailing firm Ola raises $500 million loan

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian ride-hailing company Ola said on Thursday it had raised $500 milllion loan from international institutional investors, as the SoftBank Group backed start-up preps to make its stock market debut next year. Ola, which has a majority share of India’s ride-hailing market where it competes with Uber...
BUSINESS
