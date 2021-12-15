Louisiana airports to receive $35.6M in federal funding

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLFY) — Louisiana’s airports will receive over $35 million in funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), according to a release from Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA).

The IIJA is a bipartisan bill that addresses provisions related to federal-aid highway, transit, highway safety, motor carrier, research, hazardous materials, and rail programs of the Department of Transportation (DOT)

Louisiana airports will receive $35,689,010 in addition to annual funding under the Airport Improvement Program because of the IIJA.

This additional funding only accounts for the fiscal year 2022. Louisiana can expect to receive similar sums of funding for airport infrastructure from the infrastructure bill each year for the next four years. Local leaders and airports will decide which projects they ultimately fund with this additional funding.

Here’s a breakdown of how much money is going to each airport:

Grant Awarded Recipient City $14,527,150 Louis Armstrong New Orleans International New Orleans $3,116,982 Baton Rouge Metropolitan, Ryan Field Baton Rouge $2,792,879 Shreveport Regional Airport Shreveport $2,386,251 Lafayette Regional/Paul Fournet Field Airport Lafayette $1,616,469 Alexandria International Airport Alexandria $1,456,039 Monroe Regional Airport Monroe $1,040,240 Lake Charles Regional Airport Lake Charles $763,000 Hammond Northshore Regional Airport Hammond $763,000 Lakefront Airport New Orleans $295,000 Louisiana Regional Airport Gonzales $295,000 Ruston Regional Airport Ruston $295,000 Shreveport Downtown Airport Shreveport $295,000 Houma-Terrebonne Airport Houma $295,000 Slidell Airport Slidell $295,000 South Lafourche Leonard Miller Jr. Airport Galliano $295,000 Acadiana Regional Airport New Iberia $295,000 Chennault International Airport Lake Charles $159,000 Southland Field Airport Sulphur $159,000 Allen Parish Airport Oakdale $159,000 George R Carr Memorial Air Field Bogalusa $159,000 Port of South Louisiana Executive Regional Airport Reserve $159,000 Abbeville Chris Crusta Memorial Airport Abbeville $159,000 Union Parish Airport Farmerville $159,000 Kelly-Dumas Airport Oak Grove $159,000 John H Hooks Jr Memorial Airport Rayville $159,000 Vicksburg Tallulah Regional Airport Tallulah $159,000 Concordia Parish Airport Vidalia $159,000 Minden Airport Minden $159,000 Natchitoches Regional Airport Natchitoches $159,000 Esler Regional Airport Alexandria $159,000 Winnsboro Municipal Airport Winnsboro $159,000 Leesville Airport Leesville $159,000 Hart Airport Many $159,000 Marksville Municipal Airport Marksville $159,000 False River Regional Airport New Roads $159,000 Harry P Williams Memorial Airport Patterson $159,000 Beauregard Regional Airport Beauregard Regional $159,000 St Landry Parish-Ahart Field Airport Opelousas $159,000 Eunice Airport Eunice $159,000 Jennings Airport Jennings $110,000 Le Gros Memorial Airport Crowley $110,000 DeQuincy Industrial Airpark DeQuincy $110,000 Morehouse Memorial Airport Bastrop $110,000 C E ‘Rusty’ Williams Airport Mansfield $110,000 Vivian Airport Vivian $110,000 Jena Airport Jena $110,000 Jonesboro Airport Jonesboro $110,000 Thibodaux Municipal Airport Thibodaux $110,000 St Tammany Regional Airport Covington $110,000 Springhill Airport Springhill $110,000 Jonesville Airport Jonesville

