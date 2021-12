WACO, Texas — Two people were arrested in connection to the murder of a 22-year-old man in Waco, the Waco Police Department announced Wednesday. According to police, they found Robert Juarez suffering from a gunshot wound in the 800 block of South 12th Street on Oct. 21 around 10:30 p.m. Police tried to perform life-saving measures, but Juarez died on the scene from his injuries, Waco PD said.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO