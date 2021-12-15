Donate $1.50 to Matthew Smiles at participating Norfolk, OBX Dunkin’ restaurants and receive specialty donut

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dunkin’ is partnering with Virginia-based charitable foundation Matthew Smiles to help to raise awareness on the importance of mental health.

Those who donate $1.50 to Matthew Smiles at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in Richmond, Norfolk and Outer Banks will receive a specialty Matthew Smiles donut.

“Our family is proud to have an opportunity to help others through this fundraiser and spread positivity around Matthew’s legacy,” said Lou Cabral, Dunkin’ Franchisee and Co-Founder of Matthew Smiles. “We’re incredibly grateful to our fellow Virginia Dunkin’ franchisees for their support of our cause. Together, we can continue to educate our youth and provide support for those suffering from depression.”

The Matthew Smiles Donut is a yeast donut ring topped with vanilla frosting and finished with a chocolate icing smile.

One hundred percent of funds raised will benefit Matthew Smiles’ mission to help fund programs and resources that foster education around mental health and create stable, non-threatening environments for kids to be open about their mental health with their families and one another.

The program runs from December 16 to December 18, while supplies last.

