Spoilers ahead for the December 7 episode of The Voice Season 21. The Voice’s newest coach Ariana Grande has been on emotional journey in Season 21. From struggling to follow the show’s rules regarding the contact she had with her team to not being able to eliminate members, the pop megastar may have underestimated the psychological toll the singing competition would take on her. The hits continued to come when the results from the Semifinals voting were not what Team Ariana hoped. But the coach who formed such a close bond with her singers had an important and inspirational message for her team.

