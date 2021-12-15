ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Traveling for the holidays? TSA and MSY give tips to passengers

By Michaela Romero
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) are ready for the surge in passengers during the busy holiday travel weeks ahead.

On Wednesday, December 15, TSA and airport officials offered tips to passengers who plan to fly over the upcoming holiday weeks.

Airport officials remind passengers to:

  • Wear a face mask everywhere in the airport and on the plane.
  • Remember the 3-1-1 rules.
  • Leave all prohibited items such as pocketknives at home.
  • Don’t ever bring your gun to the security checkpoint.
  • Have your valid ID ready.
  • Empty your pockets and put your phones into your carry-on rather than into a bin.

Passengers can also @AskTSA questions in real-time on Twitter and Facebook Messenger.

