6 Millennials Share Their Best Money and Career Advice From 2021

You may know chef Melissa King as a Bravo star: In 2012, she competed on Top Chef: Boston, placing as a finalist, and in 2019, she took home the winning title during the show’s 17th season, Top Chef: All-Stars, Los Angeles (not to mention the All-Star’s Fan Favorite prize, the $10,000 dividend that King donated in its entirety to charity). A California native with Chinese roots, King has over 15 years of culinary experience. She’s helmed Michelin-star restaurants with her cuisine, which she describes as a melding of local California produce with modern techniques and Asian flavors. Recognized as one of the “best female chefs in San Francisco,” King has cooked for the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Al Gore. Most recently, she was invited to the U.S. Capitol as California’s honorary chef. There, King served duck congee to Nancy Pelosi and other legislators. As a proud Asian American queer woman, the congee was emblematic of her roots and style: “I used ducks from Sonoma County up here in the Bay Area,” she says. “Then it was topped with California puffed wild rice, farm-fresh chili oil, fried shallots, and some cilantro. And then a couple other creations that were inspired just by the diversity and beauty of California.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO