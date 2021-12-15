1 Ejected in 2-Vehicle La Puente Crash

One person was ejected in a La Puente collision Tuesday night. Tony V/KNN

La Puente, Los Angeles County: A two-vehicle crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, with one person ejected in the collision.

Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived at the intersection of North Azusa Avenue and Gemini Street to find one vehicle with heavy front end damage and an SUV with heavy damage wrapped around a pole. Per radio traffic, one party was ejected in the collision.

We will update this report when more details are made available.