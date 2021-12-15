Franklin High School shuts down class for the day due to threat

Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have issued different rulings related to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for larger private companies, certain health care workers and federal government contractors. A federal appeals court panel has allowed a vaccine requirement for...
The Senate confirmed more than 30 ambassadors and other Biden administration nominees early Saturday after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer agreed to schedule a vote on sanctions on the company behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany. With many senators anxious to go...
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter is taking the stand on Friday in her trial over the killing of Daunte Wright. Potter shot Wright in April in a Minneapolis suburb after he pulled away from officers who were seeking to arrest him. Video of the incident recorded her shouting "I'll...
NEW YORK (AP) — People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won’t be a live audience to see it happen. The long-running...
(CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris forcefully defended President Joe Biden when recently asked whether he or Sen. Joe Manchin is the president of the United States, as Biden's agenda remains stalled in part because of the West Virginia Democrat. "So, who is the real president of this country,...
A typhoon that tore through parts of the Philippines beginning Thursday left more than 30 people dead and several others injured, though officials are still trying to determine the extent of the damage, The Associated Press reported. The typhoon, dubbed Rai, hit the southeastern coast of the Philippines on Thursday,...
Pfizer and BioNTech said Friday they expect to submit an application for the use of their COVID-19 vaccine in children under five years old in the "first half of 2022" as they test a third dose for the age group. Pfizer said it is studying a third small dose of...
Chris Noth has been dropped as a client by A3 Artists Agency, a prominent Los Angeles talent agency. The "Sex and the City" and "And Just Like That" star, best known for his role as Mr. Big, is "no longer a client," an A3 Artists Agency spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.
Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
