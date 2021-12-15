ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Guyana Gets Budgetary Assistance from European Union

By CMC
caribbeantoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGEORGETOWN, Guyana– Guyana says it new found status as an oil producing country does not preclude it from receiving concessional financing or support from international development partners. “Yes, we are projected to grow tremendously and be a leading economy globally, but there is a transition time which brings...

caribbeantoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
industryglobalnews24.com

Pesticides in the European Union

The Pollinis, Terre Solidaire, and Le Basic jointly published a study in November, regarding the socio-economic costs of pesticides. The report revealed that the European Union is among the largest consumers of pesticides. This adds to the controversies surrounding pesticides in the EU. Pesticides are one of the most harmful substances for human health and biodiversity. Scientists and health organizations often call out pesticides for causing ....
ECONOMY
WBAL Radio

Populist leaders meet in Warsaw to discuss European Union

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — European right-wing populist leaders declared Saturday they will cooperate more closely at the European Union's parliament in order to defend the sovereignty of their bloc's 27 member nations. A statement at the end of the meeting fell short of a declaration to create a new alliance...
POLITICS
SKIFT

European Union Struggles to Reach Consensus on Covid Travel Rules

The struggles in hammering out solutions to combat the spread of Omicron are delaying Europe's travel recovery — further damaging an industry that was counting on the year-end holiday period to provide an enormous boost to still struggling companies. Divisions within the European Union have deepened over travel rules...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guyana#Economy#The European Union#Eu#The Natural Resource Fund#Nrf#Exxonmobil#Parliament
Foreign Policy

The European Union Owes Poland a Thank You

At the beginning of November, the situation at Belarus’s border with NATO and the European Union was dire. Belarusian authorities kept bringing migrants to the border, where some of the migrants—enticed by Belarusian forces—began attacking the Polish soldiers guarding it. Indeed, Belarusians themselves harassed Polish soldiers and tried to tear open Poland’s border fence. But a month later, migrants are flying home, and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko’s subversive campaign is starting to flop. The rest of Europe should thank Poland and its fellow border defenders, Latvia and Lithuania, and learn a lesson from them.
POLITICS
investing.com

European Union stands united on Russia sanctions, top diplomat says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday that any Russia aggression against Ukraine would trigger economic sanctions on Moscow, trying to keep up the pressure after similar statements by NATO and the Group of Seven nations. "The European Union stands united in support of Ukrainian sovereignty and...
POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

European Union Floats Tougher Penalties for Environmental Crimes

Courts in European Union countries should be given the power to fine companies that commit serious environmental crimes up to at least 5% of their global revenues, the European Commission said Wednesday. The bloc’s countries also should ensure that their national criminal law codes stipulate maximum prison sentences of at...
ENVIRONMENT
caribbeantoday.com

Exxon Moves All Chain Supply Services from Trinidad & Tobago to Guyana

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alastair Routledge has announced that the US based company has now moved all its supply chain services from neighboring Trinidad and Tobago to Guyana. In making the recent announcement, Routledge said the decision has led to additional jobs being created for...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Euro
realcleardefense.com

While Massing Troops Against Ukraine, Putin Threatens the U.S. National Command Authority

As noted Russian journalist Pavel Felgenhauer pointed out in November 2021, “President Vladimir Putin declared that if the West deploys missiles to Ukraine that could reach Moscow ‘in five to ten minutes,’ Russia is ready to counter by deploying a ‘new naval hypersonic missile, which may reach [Western] decision-makers in 5 minutes, flying at Mach 9 speed.’ (Militarynews.ru, November 30).” (Emphasis added). Russia’s new nuclear-capable[1] naval hypersonic missile [the Tsirkon] was hyped by Putin as having a speed of Mach 9,” stating that it would become operational in 2022. The context of Putin’s statement was preparations for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, not NATO missile deployments. Nine days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned about a Ukraine conflict becoming a new Cuban missile crisis. Ten days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Russian Chief of the General Staff General of the Army Valery Gerasimov declared, “…any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas difficulties militarily will be thwarted.”
MILITARY
Reuters

Explainer: Why is Russia's Putin so focused on Ukraine?

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine has become the main flashpoint in Russia's relations with the West after a build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops near its border and a series of tough statements from President Vladimir Putin setting out his "red lines". Here are three sets of reasons...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

German warship enters South China Sea on 1st deployment to region in 20 years

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The frigate Bayern is sailing through the South China Sea as part of the first deployment of a German warship to the Indo-Pacific in almost 20 years. The deployment marks a shift in Germany’s strategy toward...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

China creating ‘brain-control weapons’ and weaponizing biotech, US says

The U.S. Department of Commerce suspects a Chinese military academy and eleven of its associated research institutes are developing technology to support the Chinese military, including brain-control weaponry. On Friday, the Commerce Department added 37 Chinese, Georgian, Malaysian, and Turkish entities to the restricted Entity List. The Commerce Department took...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
nextbigfuture.com

Successfully Invading Taiwan is Militarily Impossible

Discourse Magazine has a summary of some of problems which make a military invasion of Taiwan impossible. I personally lived in Taiwan in 1995 and rode a bus through mountains and hills outside of the capital of Taipei. There were truck-sized tunnels leading off from the main tunnels. I believe over the decades Taiwan’s military has dug in all over the island. They were expecting an invasion for decades. What would D-day have been like if the Germans had prepared for decades instead of a couple of years?
MILITARY
AFP

Russia urges West to release Afghan funds to stem migrants

The Kremlin has urged Western leaders to unfreeze Afghanistan's assets to fund humanitarian relief and avert an exodus of migrants to Europe fuelled by the Taliban's takeover. Zamir Kabulov, the Kremlin's envoy to Afghanistan, said that Russia had warned the West its hold on assets and transfers could see thousands of Afghan families "run to Europe this winter".
WORLD
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
The Independent

China vows to respond after US Xinjiang sanctions passed

China on Friday said it would take all necessary measures to safeguard its institutions and enterprises after the U.S. Senate passed a new law barring imports from the Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove they were produced without forced labor. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the measure approved Thursday “indicates that the U.S. has no scruples about smearing China by every means."“The relevant actions seriously undermine the principles of market economy and international economic and trade rules, and seriously damage the interests of Chinese institutions and enterprises," Wang told reporters at a daily briefing. “China strongly deplores and...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy