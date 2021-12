U.S. President Biden has set a goal for 70 percent of the world's population to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of 2022. Currently, 45 percent of the world's population has received the full amount of doses prescribed by the vaccination protocol, according to Our World in Data. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in September, Biden said: "To beat the pandemic here, we need to beat it everywhere. And I made and I'm keeping the promise that America will become the arsenal of vaccines as we were the arsenal for democracy during World War II."

