Monroe County, PA

Monroe County man sentenced to 10 years for attempted sexual activity with a minor

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has sentenced a Monroe County man to 10 years in prison for the attempted online luring of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

According to a release, in August, Earnest Lee Pittman, Jr., 46 of Cresco, attempted to persuade someone he believed to be a 15-year-old minor to engage in sexual activity . Police said they found Pittman to be in possession of two firearms, a stab proof vest with the Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons seal, as well as federal credentials, identifying him as a Federal Corrections Officer.

Investigators say when Pittman arrived for the encounter, Kingston Municipal Police officers arrested him.

Pittman was sentenced to ten years imprisonment to be followed by five years of supervised release.

