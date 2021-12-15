ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign

By Bloomberg
rigzone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrent crude for February settlement flipped to trade at a discount to the March contract for the first time since March, excluding the days when the contracts expire. The oil market flashed its biggest bearish signal in months on Tuesday, indicating oversupply could be on the horizon through the first quarter...

www.rigzone.com

Comments / 24

AP_000459.d7faf8e3532c4a8d9f5c948d132ff45b.2237
3d ago

1980: Peak oil in 2000’s West side highway underwater by 20191996: Peak oil in 20202000: Children won’t know what snow is2002: Famine in 10 years if we don’t give up fish, meat, and dairy2002: Peak oil in 20102004: Britain will be Siberia by 20242005: Manhattan underwater by 20152006: Super hurricanes!2008: Arctic will be ice free by 20182008: Al Gore predicts ice-free Arctic by 20132009: Prince Charles says we have 96 months to save world2009: UK Prime Minister says 50 Days to ‘Save the planet from catastrophe’2009: Al Gore moves 2013 prediction of ice-free Arctic to 20142013: Arctic ice-free by 20152014: Only 500 days before “climate chaos”We deal with climate every day in our lives. We can handle the future. droughts (that never happened) in 1990s1988: Temperatures in DC will hit record highs1988: Maldive Islands will be underwater by 20181989: rising sea levels will obliterate nations if nothing done by 20001989: New York City’s West side highway underwater by 20191996: Peak oi

Reply
8
AP_000459.d7faf8e3532c4a8d9f5c948d132ff45b.2237
3d ago

People been all wrong for generations. From the Competitive Enterprise Institute, just a few of the more flamboyantly wrong predictions:1966: Oil gone in 10 years1967: Dire famine by 19751968: Overpopulation 1969: Everyone will disappear in a cloud of blue steam by 19891970: World will use up all its natural resources by 20001970: Urban citizens will require gas masks by 19851970: Nitrogen buildup will make all land unusable1970: Decaying pollution will kill all the fish 1970s: Killer bees!1970: Ice Age By 20001970: America water rationing by 1974 and food rationing By 19801971: New Ice Age coming by 2020 or 20301972: New Ice Age by 20701972: Oil depleted in 20 years1974: Space satellites show new Ice Age coming fast1974: Another Ice Age?1974: Ozone depletion a ‘Great Peril to Life’1976: Scientific consensus planet cooling, famines imminent1977: Department of Energy says oil will peak in 1990s1978: No end in sight to 30-year cooling trend1980: Acid rain kills life in lakes

Reply
4
Related
Washington Post

Saudis Are Right to Warn of a Collapse in Oil Supply

This won’t win me any friends among the green lobby, but Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman is right to warn of a potential energy crisis resulting from falling investment in fossil fuels. Here’s why. The prince warned that worldwide oil production could fall by 30...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

Oil prices drop 2% as rapid Omicron spread dims fuel demand outlook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices slumped by about 2% early on Monday as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Europe and the United States stoked investor worries that new restrictions on businesses to combat its spread may hit fuel demand. Brent crude futures fell $1.36, or 1.9%,...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Calls for 'reasoned debate' over oil and gas future

Business leaders have written a joint open letter to party leaders calling for a "reasoned debate" over the future of oil and gas in the UK. The call comes after plans for the controversial Cambo Oil field off Shetland were put on hold. The letter says any statements calling for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Where gas prices are headed in 2022, according to leading forecast models

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Demand for petroleum absolutely crashed at the onset of the 2020 lockdowns as air travel, cruise trips, and daily office commutes evaporated. The ensuing buildup in crude oil supply—and the lack of places to store it—culminated in the futures price of domestically produced crude briefly going negative in April 2020. At the bottom of the crash, sellers of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts were paying buyers $37 per barrel to take their oil.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Futures#Brent Oil#Futures Contracts#Crude Oil Price
Financial World

US Dollar soars as Omicron jitters jump amid rate-hike talks

On Friday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) measured against a basket of six major currencies on an average jumped as much as 0.7 per cent amid a wide-spread risk-aversion trend among the investors, as major Central Banks across the globe including the US Federal Reserve had been engaged in talks of potential rate-hikes in a bid to calm down a torrential build-up in price pressures, while concerns over a rapidly spreading Omicron variant had prompted market participants to ditch out riskier assets.
MARKETS
rigzone.com

Omicron and Demand Fears Driving Oil Prices Down this Week

Oil posted a weekly decline after a volatile few days that saw traders grow more concerned about the demand impact from the omicron variant and tighter monetary policy. Futures in New York fell as much as 3.4% on Friday to briefly trade below $70 a barrel. It ended the week losing over 1% as daily Covid-19 cases in the U.K. jumped to a record, while hospitalizations surged across the U.S. Prices also weakened after the U.S. dollar rose in response to impending steps by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to tame inflation. Brent crude closed the weekly broadly steady.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
kitco.com

Gold, silver sharply up as USDX sinks, oil rallies, bond yields stable

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
ICIS Chemical Business

Crude oil crash calls for cut in US production

Crude oil oversupply continues to battle lack of demand due to the coronavirus pandemic impact after US crude oil prices went negative for the first time in history. With the outlook for oil demand recovery looking bleak, many fear that storage capacity will soon run out. The eventual response is likely to be a major cut in US production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mynews13.com

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $1.51 to $72.38 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $1.14 to $75.02 per barrel. Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 5 cents to $2.18 a gallon. January heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.27 a gallon. January natural gas fell 3 cents to $3.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle lower for the session and week

Oil futures settled with a loss on Friday, prompting prices to post their seventh weekly decline in eight weeks. Oil fell Friday as equities were mostly under pressure and investors became "increasingly cautious that stubbornly high inflation will result in increasingly tighter central bank policies around the globe -- and that will ultimately choke off growth in an already fragile economic recovery," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.52, or 2.1%, to settle at $70.86 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract lost 1.1%, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Why U.S. oil production hasn’t rebounded along with crude prices

Oil prices have rallied back to their per-pandemic levels and then some, but U.S. crude production has yet to fully rebound, as coronavirus variants wreck havoc on the outlook for economic activity and energy demand. “Higher oil prices should encourage more drilling,” said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Oil Rebounds On Large Crude Draw

Crude oil prices recovered somewhat on Wednesday morning after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory draw of 4.6 million barrels for the week to December 10. At 428.3 million barrels, crude oil inventories remain 7% below the five-year average. Last week’s draw compares with a modest 200,000-barrel decline in...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Cheap Shale Gas Boosts Refining Profits for USA Sour Crudes

These crude grades, which were out of favor just a few months ago, are back in demand again. Processing the high-sulfur crudes produced in the Gulf of Mexico hasn’t been this profitable since 2017, thanks largely to cheap shale gas. While Europe and Asia grapple with surging prices for...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

China Set to Start 2022 with Subdued Oil Appetite

Uncertainty over the severity of the new omicron variant, and China's unwillingness to live with the virus, continue to impede travel plans. China, the world’s biggest buyer of crude, is set to start 2022 with a subdued appetite for oil. For that, you can blame -- or thank -- Beijing’s increasingly tough line on the virus, pollution, and rule-breakers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy